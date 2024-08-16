Is Notre Dame Still Struggling to Find the Right Offensive Line Combination?
The Irish offensive line was already a question mark. Now it's even more so.
Even before starting LT Charles Jagusah's season-ending injury, Notre Dame's offensive line was considered a potential weakness on the team or at the very least was a danger spot to monitor after losing tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher to the NFL.
Add in an injury to Jagusah and uncertainty at the left guard spot, and Notre Dame is now seemingly struggling to find a lineup the coaching staff likes halfway through camp.
Ideally, by this point Notre Dame would appear to be settled in with a starting offensive line that would be seen working together through most meaningful reps to begin jelling and settling into the new roles.
Unfortunately, though, this does not appear to be the reality of the current situation.
Notre Dame Mixing and Matching Hoping For A Winning Combination
Recent practice reports indicate a lot of movement along the offensive line. Young and athletic - but undersized - tackle Anthonie Knapp has been getting reps with the first-team unit and Sam Pendleton has been getting a look at the LG spot.
Are these moves being made out of curious competition by the staff or are starting roles still very much up for grabs?
Again, I default back to the concept that if the Notre Dame offensive staff were comfortable with their lineup they would be leaning into it more exclusively by this point in camp to grow cohesion rather than playing musical chairs with personnel.
For this not to be the case indicates to me that this line and lineup are still very much an unsettled work in progress. Not an ideal place to be for the Irish.
Notre Dame Starting Tackle Charles Jagusah Out for the Year: Now What for the Irish?
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.