5 Offensive Players Poised for a Breakout Season at Notre Dame
Even though Notre Dame averaged over 39 points per game in 2023, the offense sometimes felt limited, especially when the better defenses played at a high level.
Notre Dame was predictable and not creative. Unimaginative. Timid.
Perhaps this was because of limited personnel options, a new offensive coordinator trying to find his way, or a combination of both.
2024 needs to feel and look differently, and Mike Denbrock was brought in from LSU to provide just that spark. And he's got plenty of talent to work with to accomplish this mission.
Let's breakdown the top five playmakers for the Irish in 2024.
Jeremiyah Love is already receving the national attention
Jeremiyah Love is a Notre Dame fan favorite.
His versatility as a runner and pass catcher makes him a superior threat to opposing defenses and a player who can score a touchdown on any given play from anywhere on the field. He's that dynamic.
Mike Denbrock will certainly look for any way possible to scheme the ball into Love's hands through the air and ground in 2024. He is the type of multipurpose weapon Notre Dame needs more of.
Notre Dame's tight ends should dominate
Notre Dame has two incredibly gifted tight ends who both measure 6-6 or taller with great hands in Eli Raridon and Mitch Evans. If they can both remain healthy, which has been in doubt for both lately, they will create nightmare mismatches all over the field for opposing defenses, especially in the red zone.
Defensive coordinators will have to choose where to allocate resources. Apply more attention to the tight ends and the backs and receivers can feast. Focus on the backs and receivers and these tight ends will burn them. There are no easy defensive solutions for this equation.
Notre Dame's wide receiver room is in a better position in 2024
One of Notre Dame's clear weaknesses in 2023 was the receiver room. It lacked numbers, production, and leadership. This proved to have devastating consequences. The 2024 group seems to be much more well-rounded and has enough players to be able to field a healthy rotation.
Leading this group will be a bigger, stronger, and more polished Jaden Greathouse, who appears to be ready to assume a leadership role for the offense. Alongside him will be former walk on and lacrosse standout Jordan Faison who has a skill set that cannot be taught. Making plays. He just always seems to get open and make things happen. Exactly what the Irish are looking for from a revamped receiver room in 2024.
