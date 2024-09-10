Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Extends Offer to Three-Star 2025 Arizona WR Commit Isaiah Mizell

The Notre Dame coaching staff continues the search for more offensive weapons in the 2025 class with another new offer out to a prospect committed elsewhere

Nathan Erbach

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Beaux Collins (5) catches a pass as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dashawn Fillmore (26) attempts to break up the play in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
It's been tough sledding for Notre Dame in 2025 attracting wide receivers. They've been in the top group for several coveted class of 2025 prospects, but most of them have ended up elsewhere.

Currently, they have two recruits committed that project to play wide receiver in college, DePaul Catholic (NJ) Three-Star Elijah Burress and Woodward Academy (GA) Three-Star Jerome Bettis Jr. Both should give reasons for excitement, but there is a need for additional ammo in the class.

Complicating things further, Burress - son of former NFL great Plaxico Burress - was recently offered by his dad's alma mater, Michigan State, and they are trying hard to get him on campus for a visit.

The Notre Dame coaching staff offered three 2025 wide receiver targets last month, and now they have added another target to the board.

Isaiah Mizell - 2025 Wide Receiver

The newly offered three-star Arizona commit is based out of Boone High School in Orlando, Florida and is ranked the #750 recruit in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings.

Commitment: Arizona

Power 4 Offers: Arizona, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UCF, UCLA, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

Height/Weight: 6'1 / 170

Verified Testing:

40: 4.54
Vert: 31 inches
Broad Jump: 119.8
100m: 10.49, 200m: 21.50, 400m: 49.20

Check out his junior season highlights below

