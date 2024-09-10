Notre Dame Extends Offer to Three-Star 2025 Arizona WR Commit Isaiah Mizell
It's been tough sledding for Notre Dame in 2025 attracting wide receivers. They've been in the top group for several coveted class of 2025 prospects, but most of them have ended up elsewhere.
Currently, they have two recruits committed that project to play wide receiver in college, DePaul Catholic (NJ) Three-Star Elijah Burress and Woodward Academy (GA) Three-Star Jerome Bettis Jr. Both should give reasons for excitement, but there is a need for additional ammo in the class.
Complicating things further, Burress - son of former NFL great Plaxico Burress - was recently offered by his dad's alma mater, Michigan State, and they are trying hard to get him on campus for a visit.
The Notre Dame coaching staff offered three 2025 wide receiver targets last month, and now they have added another target to the board.
Isaiah Mizell - 2025 Wide Receiver
The newly offered three-star Arizona commit is based out of Boone High School in Orlando, Florida and is ranked the #750 recruit in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings.
Commitment: Arizona
Power 4 Offers: Arizona, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, UCF, UCLA, Vanderbilt, West Virginia
Height/Weight: 6'1 / 170
Verified Testing:
40: 4.54
Vert: 31 inches
Broad Jump: 119.8
100m: 10.49, 200m: 21.50, 400m: 49.20
Check out his junior season highlights below