Notre Dame's Latest Offer: Virginia Cornerback Jaziel Hart Joins the Recruitment Radar
Notre Dame football has been busy putting out scholarship offers to potential 2026 recruiting class members in recent days and on Tuesday night that streak continued.
Jaziel Hart, a 5-10, 170-pound cornerback from North Cross School in Roanoke, Virginia is the latest to receive the highly coveted Notre Dame offer.
This is a recruitment Notre Dame is far from the front of as Hart already has more than 20 scholarship offers, including from four College Football Playoff teams from last season as well as Michigan. However, it's one that Notre Dame is ahead of the traditional recruiting experts on as 247Sports and ESPN do not have a recruiting rating for Hart.
The cornerback does get a three-star grade from Rivals.
Of its seven current commitments in the 2026 class, Notre Dame has one from a cornerback - Chaston Smith of Chattanooga, Tenn.