Notre Dame's Latest Offer: Virginia Cornerback Jaziel Hart Joins the Recruitment Radar

Notre Dame the fourth College Football Playoff team from 2024 to offer Hart

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Notre Dame football has been busy putting out scholarship offers to potential 2026 recruiting class members in recent days and on Tuesday night that streak continued.

Jaziel Hart, a 5-10, 170-pound cornerback from North Cross School in Roanoke, Virginia is the latest to receive the highly coveted Notre Dame offer.

This is a recruitment Notre Dame is far from the front of as Hart already has more than 20 scholarship offers, including from four College Football Playoff teams from last season as well as Michigan. However, it's one that Notre Dame is ahead of the traditional recruiting experts on as 247Sports and ESPN do not have a recruiting rating for Hart.

The cornerback does get a three-star grade from Rivals.

Of its seven current commitments in the 2026 class, Notre Dame has one from a cornerback - Chaston Smith of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

