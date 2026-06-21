As Notre Dame looks to wrap up the majority of its 2027 recruiting class, important inroads are being built for the 2028 class.

Notre Dame extended a variety of offers for 2028 cycle, but perhaps none newsworthy than for the son of a former Fighting Irish great.

Xander Edwards, the seventh rated running back in the 2028 cycle according to the 247Sports composite ratings, picked up an offer from Marcus Freeman and his staff over the weekend.

Edwards is the son of former Notre Dame great Marc Edwards, who rushed for 1,591 yards and 27 touchdowns in four seasons from 1993 to 1996. He also played nine seasons in the NFL, including for the 2001 Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Xander Edwards as a College Prospect

The younger Edwards stars at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, where he is coming off a monstrous sophomore season.



He put up an absurd 2,629 rushing yards and 44 rushing scores while hauling in 17 receptions for 244 more yards.



Again, that's as a high school sophomore.

C/O 2028 RB Xander Edwards (son of @NDFootball Alum @MarcEdwards44 ) takes it to the house on the first snap of the game tonight! 😳 pic.twitter.com/zFyDLF8Mn9 — Bruce Straughan (@bruce_straughan) November 29, 2025

More than 35 teams have offered the star running back, including the likes of Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and plenty of others.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

On a weekend that Julius Jones, Jr. made an official visit to Notre Dame with his record-setting father, the Edwards group becomes the latest to get the legacy offer.

It's by no means a guarantee that Notre Dame ends up landing Edwards after this offer, but how can you not like its chances?

Notre Dame isn't perfect when it offers sons of former Fighting Irish football players, but it lands those commitments a whole lot more than it generally misses on them.

Perhaps more important than the fact he's the son of Marc Edwards, is the fact Xander is a top running back in the 2028 class and Notre Dame is undeniably a top destination for running backs.

What else do you need to see besides this past April's NFL draft when Jeremiyah Love went third overall to the Cardinals and Jadarian Price went with the final pick in the first round to the Seattle Seahawks.

I know this is more a piece about recruiting than the outlook for 2026 for Notre Dame, but although Love and Price won't be there, there is still a far better than average chance that the Fighting Irish backfield is still a load.

I don't know where Xander Edwards will end up going to college, but based on his family history and Notre Dame's recent running back history, you have to figure Marcus Freeman's group will have a great chance here.