College Football Playoff: McMurphy’s No. 1 Team Will Surprise You
The calendar has flipped to July which means next month we officially get college football back. As the countdown continues, more preseason rankings and College Football Playoff projections are being made.
I won't bore you by posting every single one of them on here, but I will share the ones that are more interesting or done by the bigger names in college football. One of those names is Brett McMurphy, who made the career move to On3 official on Tuesday, and who also happened to post one of the more interesting CFP projections we've seen to date upon doing so.
Most outlets have had some combination of Texas, Ohio State, and Penn State making up the top three, with Texas usually securing the No. 1 seed and winning the national championship. McMurphy goes an entirely different route, though.
McMurphy calls for Notre Dame to lock down the one-seed, something that would almost certainly require Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish to go unbeaten in the regular season. No. 2 Penn State, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Ohio State then round out his teams with first round byes.
Despite getting the one-seed in his projection, McMurphy doesn't have Notre Dame making it back to the national championship game. He instead has the Irish losing to Ohio State in the national semi-final, with Ohio State then falling to Georgia in the national title game.
Check out his full bracket projection below:
I know we sit in the world of championship or bust, but considering a new starting quarterback and the concerns that come with that, this is about as bright of outlook for Notre Dame as we've seen from any national writers to date.
Notre Dame, of course, gets started for the 2025 season with a big test at Miami on August 31, before hosting Texas A&M two weeks later on September 13.