Notre Dame Falls to Ohio State in National Championship: 5 Key Stats That Defined the Game
Notre Dame fell in the national championship to Ohio State, 34-23.
Things looked like it was towards blowout city when Ohio State scored in the third quarter to make things 31-7, but as was the case all year with the Fighting Irish, quit wasn't in the vocabulary.
Notre Dame's comeback effort fell short however as the Irish finish the year 14-2 and the national runner-up. Here are the five numbers that tell the story of the game that went Ohio State's way Monday night.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: 9 of 12 on Third Down
Notre Dame didn't force a stop of Ohio State on third down until there was 7:58 left in the third quarter. For the night, Ohio State finished 9 of 12 on third down with the biggest coming just before the two-minute timeout in the fourth quarter. On third-and-11, Will Howard delivered a great deep ball to Jeremiah Smith downfield to put the Notre Dame comeback on ice.
It was the story of the night for both Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: 7 Carries for 16 Yards
Ohio State's defensive gameplan was clearly to take the run away from Notre Dame. It's safe to say it accomplished that and more as the two-headed monster at running back for the Irish of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price combined for just 16 yards on seven carries all night.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: 17 of 21 for Will Howard
Notre Dame wasn't able to dial up pressure with any regularity on Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and the results showed. Howard was able to step into throws and completed all but four pass attempts on the night, averaging 11 yards per attempt and throwing for two scores en-route to taking away game MVP honors.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: 0-14 for Notre Dame
Notre Dame owned the middle-eight (final four minutes of first half, first four of second half) almost all season. It was a major reason the Irish were in the game, controlling that time of the game in all three College Football Playoff wins. On Monday night Ohio State gave Notre Dame a dose of its own medicine scoring late in the first half before starting the second half with another touchdown to extend the lead to 28-7. In the category Notre Dame dominated all year, it was dominated 14-0 on Monday night.
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: 31-0 Run
After Notre Dame's perfect start to the game, going 75 yards in 18 plays to take a 7-0 lead, things went south in a hurry. Ohio State went on a 31-0 run following that opening Notre Dame score as the most impressive part of it was that the only Notre Dame stop in that time resulted in an Ohio State field goal that stretched the lead to 31-7. I don't care who you are, being outplayed like that for such a chunk of a game will regularly yield the same results.