Notre Dame Falls to Ohio State in National Championship: 5 Key Stats That Defined the Game

The numbers behind Notre Dame's national championship game loss to Ohio State

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) reacts on the bench after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) reacts on the bench after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Notre Dame fell in the national championship to Ohio State, 34-23.

Things looked like it was towards blowout city when Ohio State scored in the third quarter to make things 31-7, but as was the case all year with the Fighting Irish, quit wasn't in the vocabulary.

Notre Dame's comeback effort fell short however as the Irish finish the year 14-2 and the national runner-up. Here are the five numbers that tell the story of the game that went Ohio State's way Monday night.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: 9 of 12 on Third Down

Notre Dame didn't force a stop of Ohio State on third down until there was 7:58 left in the third quarter. For the night, Ohio State finished 9 of 12 on third down with the biggest coming just before the two-minute timeout in the fourth quarter. On third-and-11, Will Howard delivered a great deep ball to Jeremiah Smith downfield to put the Notre Dame comeback on ice.

It was the story of the night for both Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: 7 Carries for 16 Yards

JT Tuimoloau celebrates a stop for Ohio State against Notre Dam
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a tackle of Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State's defensive gameplan was clearly to take the run away from Notre Dame. It's safe to say it accomplished that and more as the two-headed monster at running back for the Irish of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price combined for just 16 yards on seven carries all night.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: 17 of 21 for Will Howard

Will Howard celebrates an Ohio State play against Notre Dame with an offensive linema
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame wasn't able to dial up pressure with any regularity on Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and the results showed. Howard was able to step into throws and completed all but four pass attempts on the night, averaging 11 yards per attempt and throwing for two scores en-route to taking away game MVP honors.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: 0-14 for Notre Dame

Quinshon Judkins breaks off a long run against Notre Dame early in the second half
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) gets away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense for a long run in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame owned the middle-eight (final four minutes of first half, first four of second half) almost all season. It was a major reason the Irish were in the game, controlling that time of the game in all three College Football Playoff wins. On Monday night Ohio State gave Notre Dame a dose of its own medicine scoring late in the first half before starting the second half with another touchdown to extend the lead to 28-7. In the category Notre Dame dominated all year, it was dominated 14-0 on Monday night.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: 31-0 Run

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman coaches the Irish in the national championship gam
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and staff reacts after a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After Notre Dame's perfect start to the game, going 75 yards in 18 plays to take a 7-0 lead, things went south in a hurry. Ohio State went on a 31-0 run following that opening Notre Dame score as the most impressive part of it was that the only Notre Dame stop in that time resulted in an Ohio State field goal that stretched the lead to 31-7. I don't care who you are, being outplayed like that for such a chunk of a game will regularly yield the same results.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

