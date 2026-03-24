Notre Dame continues to try and build its 2027 recruiting class, as Spring visitors have been stopping by South Bend in big numbers recently.



This weekend, that will remain the case, as one of the nation's top running backs in the 2027 class will make a visit to Notre Dame.

The catch is, this one is already committed to an Oklahoma program that is fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance.

Keldrid Bell to Visit Notre Dame

𝗡𝗘𝗪: Oklahoma running back commit Keldrid Ben will visit Notre Dame this weekend, per @ByKyleKelly and @MikeTSinger ‼️☘️



The No. 5 RB in 2027 per @Rivals has been committed to the Sooners since December.



Details: https://t.co/ezPK1ystTF pic.twitter.com/vH9pmA0PO0 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) March 24, 2026

Keldrid Ben, a four star running back from Montgomery, Texas, is set to visit Notre Dame this weekend. This comes despite him being an Oklahoma commitment since December 1.



Ben checks in at 5-10, 208 pounds, and is rated as the nation's sixth overall running back according to the 247Sports composite rankings.



He only publicly lists nine scholarship offers to his name, but those come from some of the biggest programs in the land: Oregon, Texas, USC, Notre Dame, and Florida State are just some of those to have extended an offer.

Former Notre Dame Running Backs Coach Involvement in Ben Recruiting

Ben has been an Oklahoma commitment since the calendar flipped to December last year, but since then, the Sooners coaching staff has undergone a major change in regards to his position.



DeMarco Murray, the former Sooners star back was coaching the running backs in Norman, but left this past off-season for a job with the Kansas City Chiefs.

To find his replacement, Oklahoma went to the NFL and landed former Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough.



McCullough was seen as perhaps the best running backs coach in college while at Notre Dame, as Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price originally played for him in South Bend.



Now Notre Dame is trying to flip a running back that is currently committed to McCullough, and put a dent in Oklahoma's recruiting class that currently rates as the top nationally.

Notre Dame's Chances of Flipping Ben

It's easy to say "follow the visits" but in this case, it's especially important.



Oklahoma has long been a program under head coach Brett Venables that doesn't allow committed players to visit other schools. If that's still the case then it tells you all you need to know about where Oklahoma stands in Ben's eyes, which then creates a great opportunity for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame currently has seven players committed in the 2027 recruiting class, but only one, James Halter of Pittsburgh (offensive tackle), plays on the offensive side of the ball.