Notre Dame–Pittsburgh Game Gets Unexpected Kickoff Time
Notre Dame (6-2) moved up to No. 10 in the AP Poll Top 25 Sunday after its rather sleepy 25-10 victory at Boston College. The win keeps Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hopes alive, but some possible trap games soon await the Fighting Irish.
That starts this week with a one-loss Navy team coming to South Bend, and continues next week at Pittsburgh, a team that sits 7-2 and has a great case that it should be ranked.
While the Navy game will take place under the lights Saturday in South Bend, the Pittsburgh game has officially gotten the opposite treatment.
Notre Dame and Pittsburgh to Kickoff at Noon E.T.
Notre Dame gets the early kickoff time at Pittsburgh, making it an early start for Fighting Irish fans. What was not yet announced is what channel the game will air on, as it'll be either ABC or ESPN.
Pittsburgh started 2-0 before dropping contests at West Virginia and to Louisville to fall to 2-2. It has since won five-straight games, and is in the thick of the ACC race as it is one of five league teams with one conference loss.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Series History
Notre Dame has played Pittsburgh nearly as much as any other opponent in program history, having taken on the Panthers 73 times, winning 51 of those while tying another. The Fighting Irish have won seven of the last eight matchups with Pittsburgh dating back to the 2010 season.
While Pittsburgh has often made life difficult for Notre Dame in that stretch, the last two matchups have been lopsided blowouts in favor of the Irish. Notre Dame won the last meeting, a 2023 contest in South Bend, 58-7. It also won at Pittsburgh its last trip back in 2020, routing the Panthers 45-3.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
It's Navy week and that unique offense deserves the complete attention of the Notre Dame team this week, but I can't help but play a little bit of look ahead. Perhaps it's because of scar tissue over the years, but I see Pittsburgh being a significantly more difficult task than first thought for Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish.
Maybe that's because of the close calls in some of Notre Dame's biggest recent seasons (2012 and 2018 certainly both come to mind). Perhaps playing an early game and not getting the home crowd overly rocking from a full day of tailgating beforehand will prove good for the Irish.