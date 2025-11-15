Wild Stats from Notre Dame’s Dominant Win Over Pittsburgh
No. 9 Notre Dame moved to 8-2 on the year with a 37-15 victory at No. 22 Pittsburgh on Saturday. It now sits just two wins away from essentially clinching a return trip to the College Football Playoff, as it was in complete control early on Saturday and didn't look back.
Just how much did Notre Dame dominate Pittsburgh? Below are a handful of numbers that tell the story of the 37-15 victory, which didn't feel as close as the final score indicated.
Notre Dame Shuts Out Pittsburgh on 3rd Down
How good was Notre Dame's defense on Saturday? There is no down more important than third down and the Fighting Irish defense was lights out, holding Pittsburgh without a third down conversion all afternoon (0-13). Now, Pittsburgh did convert a pair of fourth downs on the day, but getting blanked on third down speaks to how often Pittsburgh was playing off schedule offensively, and not by choice.
Notre Dame's Impressive Rushing Attack
You may look at the box score and see that Notre Dame only averaged 4.9 yards per carry Saturday and not be impressed, but considering what it was up against, that's a ton. Pittsburgh entered Saturday allowing the fewest rushing yards in the nation - just 2.3 yards per attempt and 80.9 per game.
Notre Dame literally doubled that average per attempt and more than doubled it in terms of total rushing yards. It may have looked like a down day by Notre Dame's standards in terms of rushing average, but considering what Pittsburgh had allowed for the season, the Irish gashed those Panthers numbers.
More Love for Notre Dame's Defense
Pittsburgh's offense didn't seem to have a chance Saturday, managing only a field goal until the final play of the game (Pitt's other touchdown was an interception return for a score). Not converting a third down as discussed above speaks to that, but so does the fact Pittsburgh averaged just 3.4 yards per play for the afternoon.
That speaks to a Notre Dame defense that kept nearly everything in front of it, hardly allowed explosives, and was in total control from the game's opening possession.
Remember when people wanted Chris Ash fired from his new post as defensive coordinator? That feels like a lifetime ago.
Notre Dame's Dominating Second Half Streak Ends
When Malachi Thomas crossed the goal line on the final play of Saturday's game, it ended what had been an impressive run by Notre Dame's defense. The touchdown as time expired ended a streak of 109 minutes and 32 seconds that Notre Dame had gone without allowing a second-half touchdown, dating back to when USC took a 24-21 lead over the Irish in the third quarter on October 18.
Considering the play happened on fourth down after Pittsburgh called a laughable timeout, I'm not concerned, but a noteworthy stat indeed as Notre Dame's defense continues to impress and get better as games go on.
Three Touchdowns By Malachi's
I don't have the exact information in front of me but I'm guessing Saturday's game had to be the first in college football history where two different players named Malachi scored on touchdown receptions. Fields of course scored twice for Notre Dame, in what was perhaps his best game yet in a gold helmet. Malachi Thomas scored Pittsburgh's only offensive touchdown of the game on the last play Saturday, going 21 yards to pay dirt.