Three Former Notre Dame Linemen Named NFL All-Pros

Three former Notre Dame offensive linemen - who were all coached by former Irish coach Harry Hiestand - were named to the 2019 NFL All-Pro first-team.

Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (2009-13) earned his fourth All-Pro honor after helping lead an offense that was among the best in the NFL. The Cowboys led the league in total offense, were second in passing offense, fifth in rushing offense and sixth in scoring offense.

Martin was a four-year starter at Notre Dame and a two-year captain, which included the 2012 season when the Irish went 12-1 and played in the BCS National Championship game.

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson became the first NFL offensive lineman since 1947-48 to earn first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons.

Nelson was a three-year starter for Hiestand and was the anchor for the 2017 line that churned out 269.3 rushing yards per game and won the Joe Moore Award for being the nation's best offensive line.

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley earned his first All-Pro honor after a dominant season that included a 14-2 record and a No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs. The Ravens led the NFL in scoring and rushing, and Stanley was recently named by Pro Football Focus as the best pass blocking offensive tackle in the game.

Stanley was a three-year starter and was the bridge between Martin and Nelson. He started opposite Martin in 2013 and then started beside Nelson in 2015. Stanley earned consensus All-American honors after the 2015 season. Notre Dame set a program record by averaging 7.0 yards per play that season.

It should be noted that Philadelphia Eagles all-pro center Jason Kelce was coached by current line coach Jeff Quinn when they were both at Cincinnati.

No team in college football had more than three former players on the first-team, and only LSU can match the three by the Irish.

