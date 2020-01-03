IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Three Former Notre Dame Linemen Named NFL All-Pros

Bryan Driskell

Three former Notre Dame offensive linemen - who were all coached by former Irish coach Harry Hiestand - were named to the 2019 NFL All-Pro first-team.

Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (2009-13) earned his fourth All-Pro honor after helping lead an offense that was among the best in the NFL. The Cowboys led the league in total offense, were second in passing offense, fifth in rushing offense and sixth in scoring offense.

Martin was a four-year starter at Notre Dame and a two-year captain, which included the 2012 season when the Irish went 12-1 and played in the BCS National Championship game.

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson became the first NFL offensive lineman since 1947-48 to earn first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons. 

Nelson was a three-year starter for Hiestand and was the anchor for the 2017 line that churned out 269.3 rushing yards per game and won the Joe Moore Award for being the nation's best offensive line.

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley earned his first All-Pro honor after a dominant season that included a 14-2 record and a No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs. The Ravens led the NFL in scoring and rushing, and Stanley was recently named by Pro Football Focus as the best pass blocking offensive tackle in the game.

Stanley was a three-year starter and was the bridge between Martin and Nelson. He started opposite Martin in 2013 and then started beside Nelson in 2015. Stanley earned consensus All-American honors after the 2015 season. Notre Dame set a program record by averaging 7.0 yards per play that season.

It should be noted that Philadelphia Eagles all-pro center Jason Kelce was coached by current line coach Jeff Quinn when they were both at Cincinnati. 

No team in college football had more than three former players on the first-team, and only LSU can match the three by the Irish.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brian Kelly Is The Key To Notre Dame Making A Jump In Recruiting

Bryan Driskell

If Notre Dame wants to truly become an elite program on the recruiting trail it needs the head coach to be more involved.

Should Brian Kelly Bring Harry Hiestand Back To Notre Dame?

Bryan Driskell

The former Irish line coach is now on the open market, but should he return to Notre Dame?

Corners Coach Todd Lyght Will Not Return To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

The Irish assistant coach will not be back to Notre Dame in 2020

Tight End Cole Kmet To Declare For The NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet will forgo his final season and head to the NFL

Notre Dame Adds Grad Transfer Bennett Skowronek

Bryan Driskell

The Northwestern wide receiver will spend his final season at Notre Dame

New Year Means A New Opportunity For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has everything in place to make a run at a title in 2020

Ian Book To Return: What It Means For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down what the return of quarterback Ian Book means for Notre Dame

2021 Recruiting: Prime Targets - Offensive Skill

Brian Smith

Brian Smith breaks down the top 2021 offensive skill targets and where things stand for Notre Dame

GameDay Chat: #15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

Analysis, updates and conversation about the Notre Dame bowl game matchup against Iowa State

Replace And Reload: Running Back

Bryan Driskell

Breaking down the Notre Dame running back position, which must replace Tony Jones Jr.