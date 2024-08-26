Notre Dame Players Who Changed Jersey Numbers: Full List
As we head into Texas A&M week, fans are becoming acquainted with the roster changes since they last saw the Irish in action in the bowl game against Oregon State on December 29.
Roster turnover happens every cycle, as do jersey number changes as rising sophomores and juniors start to be able to claim their favorite number as it gets passed down. I'm sure not everyone cares about these sorts of things, but I know there are some jersey number nerds out there like me!
This is for you!
The first and most notable change is sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love, pictured above, changing from #12 to #4. Many weren't a fan of a running back wearing #12 and this should be a welcome change. He wears the #4 well and it will surely grow on fans if he has the massive season many are expecting from him.
Another notable change is sophomore wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, who made his presence felt in a big way last season as a freshman. Greathouse made the change from #19 to #1, a number not seen on the Notre Dame offense for some time. The Texas native has an opportunity to solidify himself as WR1 in the Irish offense, so it could be fitting for him to wear #1.
A change on defense from a guy that the staff is expecting to have a MONSTER year is sophomore defensive end, Boubacar Traore. He makes the change from #51 to #5, healthy shift to a nice edge-rusher number. Admittedly, I have a major soft spot for defensive ends wearing single digits, so I love this move.
Lastly, yet another sophomore, two-sport star Jordan Faison made the switch from #80 to #6 this offseason. Faison fit #80 well, excited to see him ball out in #6 for the Irish this fall.
Other Notre Dame players that made jersey number changes are:
Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, 23 -> 4
Defensive lineman Armel Mukam, 93 -> 88
Safety Adon Shuler, 21 -> 8
Linebacker Kahunu Kia, 44 -> 43
Notre Dame's 2024 freshman class starts out their career with the following jersey numbers:
Defensive end Loghan Thomas, #10
Quarterback CJ Carr, #12
Wide receiver Micah Gilbert, #14
Safety Tae Johnson, #16
Wide receiver Cam Williams, #17
Wide receiver Logan Saldate, #19
Running back Aneyas Williams, #20
Running back Kedren Young, #21
Cornerback Karson Hobbs, #21
Safety Kennedy Urlacher, #23
Linebacker Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa, #27
Defensive end Bryce Young, #30
Defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell, #31
Linebacker Teddy Rezac, #35
Defensive lineman Cole Mullins, #42
Tackle Anthonie Knapp, #54
Defensive lineman Sean Sevillano Jr., #59
Tackle Styles Prescod, #71
Guard Peter Jones, #73
Tackle Guerby Lambert, #76
Tight end Jack Larsen, #85
The Irish also brought in a handful of transfers this offseason, their jersey numbers look like this:
Defensive back Jordan Clark, #1
Wide receiver Jayden Harrison, #2
Safety Rod Heard, #2
Punter James Rendell, #16
Defensive end R.J. Oben, #9
Wide receiver Kris Mitchell, #10
Kicker Mitch Jeter, #98
