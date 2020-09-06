SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Former Notre Dame Players Make Opening Day NFL Roster

Bryan Driskell

September 5 was a great day for a lot of former Notre Dame players, and a rough day for others as the NFL teams made their final camp cuts and got their rosters down to 53 active players.

Twenty-nine former Notre Dame players made the opening game rosters for the 32 NFL franchises. Here's a list by team:

Ronnie Stanley, OL, Baltimore Ravens
Miles Boykin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Troy Pride Jr., CB, Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, LS, Carolina Panthers

Khalid Kareem, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Alex Bars, OL, Chicago Bears
Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

Zack Martin, OL, Dallas Cowboys
Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Julian Okwara, DE, Detroit Lions
Romeo Okwara, DE, Detroit Lions

Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans
Nick Martin, OL, Houston Texans

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Green Bay Packers

Quenton Nelson, OL, Indianapolis Colts
Sheldon Day, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Eifert, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
Julian Love, CB/S, New York Giants

Isaac Rochell, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
Jerry Tillery, DT, Los Angeles Chargers
Drue Tranquill, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

Durham Smythe, TE, Miami Dolphins

Mike McGlinchey, OL, San Francisco 49ers

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Stephon Tuitt, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

The news wasn't all good for former Irish players. Here is the list of former Notre Dame players that failed to make the rosters.

LB James Onwualu, Panthers; CB Cole Luke, Panthers (8-28); OL Sam Mustipher, Bears; S Jalen Elliott, Lions; RB Dexter Williams, Packers; OL Sam Young, Raiders; RB Theo Riddick, Raiders; RB Tony Jones Jr., Saints; CB KeiVarae Russell, Giants; CB Donte' Vaughn, Chargers; LB Asmar Bilal, Chargers; WR Chris Finke, 49ers (7-28); RB Josh Adams, Jets; S Matthias Farley, Jets; S Bennett Jackson, Jets; LB Jamir Jones, Texans (7-28)

Players getting cut doesn't mean they are done with those teams. Some of the players, especially the undrafted free agent rookies, have a chance to be named to the expanded practice squads for this season.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Bold Predictions For The Notre Dame Offense In 2020

Four bold predictions for the Notre Dame offense heading into the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly: Starting Spots Are "Pretty Much Settled" For Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly says starting spots are pretty much set as the Irish get closer to the Duke opener

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Fans, Do Not Miss This Opportunity!

Notre Dame fans it's time to take advantage of this great opportunity

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Legend Lou Holtz To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Notre Dame legendary coach Lou Holtz will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Bryan Driskell

by

NDEDDY47

Notre Dame Is Well Equipped To Handle Adversity In 2020

Notre Dame's recruiting philosophy has it in good position to handle chaos in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

NCAA Ruling On Eligibility Will Have A Widespread Impact For Notre Dame

Notre Dame must adapt to a recent NCAA ruling granting an additional year of eligibility to football players

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Former Notre Dame/NFL QB Steve Beuerlein To Join Irish Breakdown Team

Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein will be a contributor for Irish Breakdown during the 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

kevhuls

Beuerlein on Book: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Quarterback

Steve Beuerlein breaks down the game of Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book and projects his 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Has Zero Positive COVID-19 Result In Latest Testing

With the season a week away, Notre Dame currently has zero active COVID-19 positives

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Urban Meyer Is On The Notre Dame Bandwagon

The former Notre Dame assistant and future Hall of Fame head coach thinks Notre Dame is a playoff team

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell