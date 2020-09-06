Former Notre Dame Players Make Opening Day NFL Roster
Bryan Driskell
September 5 was a great day for a lot of former Notre Dame players, and a rough day for others as the NFL teams made their final camp cuts and got their rosters down to 53 active players.
Twenty-nine former Notre Dame players made the opening game rosters for the 32 NFL franchises. Here's a list by team:
Ronnie Stanley, OL, Baltimore Ravens
Miles Boykin, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Troy Pride Jr., CB, Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, LS, Carolina Panthers
Khalid Kareem, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
Alex Bars, OL, Chicago Bears
Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
Zack Martin, OL, Dallas Cowboys
Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys
Julian Okwara, DE, Detroit Lions
Romeo Okwara, DE, Detroit Lions
Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans
Nick Martin, OL, Houston Texans
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Green Bay Packers
Quenton Nelson, OL, Indianapolis Colts
Sheldon Day, DT, Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Eifert, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
Julian Love, CB/S, New York Giants
Isaac Rochell, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
Jerry Tillery, DT, Los Angeles Chargers
Drue Tranquill, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers
Durham Smythe, TE, Miami Dolphins
Mike McGlinchey, OL, San Francisco 49ers
Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Stephon Tuitt, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
The news wasn't all good for former Irish players. Here is the list of former Notre Dame players that failed to make the rosters.
LB James Onwualu, Panthers; CB Cole Luke, Panthers (8-28); OL Sam Mustipher, Bears; S Jalen Elliott, Lions; RB Dexter Williams, Packers; OL Sam Young, Raiders; RB Theo Riddick, Raiders; RB Tony Jones Jr., Saints; CB KeiVarae Russell, Giants; CB Donte' Vaughn, Chargers; LB Asmar Bilal, Chargers; WR Chris Finke, 49ers (7-28); RB Josh Adams, Jets; S Matthias Farley, Jets; S Bennett Jackson, Jets; LB Jamir Jones, Texans (7-28)
Players getting cut doesn't mean they are done with those teams. Some of the players, especially the undrafted free agent rookies, have a chance to be named to the expanded practice squads for this season.
