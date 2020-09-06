Former Notre Dame Players Make Opening Day NFL Roster

September 5 was a great day for a lot of former Notre Dame players, and a rough day for others as the NFL teams made their final camp cuts and got their rosters down to 53 active players.

Twenty-nine former Notre Dame players made the opening game rosters for the 32 NFL franchises. Here's a list by team:

Ronnie Stanley, OL, Baltimore Ravens

Miles Boykin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Troy Pride Jr., CB, Carolina Panthers

J.J. Jansen, LS, Carolina Panthers

Khalid Kareem, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Alex Bars, OL, Chicago Bears

Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

Zack Martin, OL, Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Julian Okwara, DE, Detroit Lions

Romeo Okwara, DE, Detroit Lions

Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

Nick Martin, OL, Houston Texans

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Green Bay Packers

Quenton Nelson, OL, Indianapolis Colts

Sheldon Day, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Eifert, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

Julian Love, CB/S, New York Giants

Isaac Rochell, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

Jerry Tillery, DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Drue Tranquill, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

Durham Smythe, TE, Miami Dolphins

Mike McGlinchey, OL, San Francisco 49ers

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Stephon Tuitt, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

The news wasn't all good for former Irish players. Here is the list of former Notre Dame players that failed to make the rosters.

LB James Onwualu, Panthers; CB Cole Luke, Panthers (8-28); OL Sam Mustipher, Bears; S Jalen Elliott, Lions; RB Dexter Williams, Packers; OL Sam Young, Raiders; RB Theo Riddick, Raiders; RB Tony Jones Jr., Saints; CB KeiVarae Russell, Giants; CB Donte' Vaughn, Chargers; LB Asmar Bilal, Chargers; WR Chris Finke, 49ers (7-28); RB Josh Adams, Jets; S Matthias Farley, Jets; S Bennett Jackson, Jets; LB Jamir Jones, Texans (7-28)

Players getting cut doesn't mean they are done with those teams. Some of the players, especially the undrafted free agent rookies, have a chance to be named to the expanded practice squads for this season.

