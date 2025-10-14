How 2025 Could Be Marcus Freeman’s Final Season at Notre Dame
There is a chance that Marcus Freeman won't be Notre Dame's head coach in 2026.
There is also a report that Penn State has made Freeman a priority in its head coaching search, after firing James Franklin earlier this week.
That doesn't mean that Marcus Freeman will be coaching Penn State in 2026, though.
Marcus Freeman Named in Penn State Head Coaching Search
On Tuesday, a report from On3 came out stating that Penn State would be targeting Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman to fill its head coaching vacancy. The Nittany Lions, of course, fired James Franklin, following consecutive losses to Oregon, at UCLA, and on Penn State's homecoming to Northwestern.
The desire by Penn State brass to hire Marcus Freeman makes sense. He's a young head coach who has had great success at a major program, bringing Notre Dame to heights it hasn't seen on a regular basis since Lou Holtz was patrolling the sideline in South Bend.
To top it off, Freeman's biggest win at Notre Dame came against Penn State in last season's Orange Bowl, when the Irish overcame a 10-0 deficit to beat the Nittany Lions 27-24, and advance to the National Championship game.
If you're looking to make a splash as a hire, Freeman would more than accomplish that.
Why Would Freeman Go to Penn State?
The next part of the whole thing is about what Marcus Freeman wants to do. He clearly has a connection to Notre Dame that not all head football coaches there have. Do you really think he'd leave that for a place that he has no current connection?
I certainly don't.
I'm guessing I'd have about as good of chance of going on a weekend getaway with Sydney Sweeney as Penn State would have of luring Freeman from South Bend.
The one thing it could have, money, isn't exactly scarce for the football program in South Bend, after all.
Where Would Marcus Freeman Possibly Go By Next Year?
There is a world where I could see Notre Dame having a new head coach in 2026, but it wouldn't be because Marcus Freeman packed up his family and moved to Happy Valley.
Freeman has actually won a handful of big games at Notre Dame, so we shouldn't have to worry about an absurd three-game losing streak the remainder of the year that could cost him his job like Franklin, so how would Freeman possibly leave?
The way I see it there are only two ways.
Where Marcus Freeman Could Go: The NFL
Freeman has been open about his interest in potentially coaching in the NFL one day, and if he leads Notre Dame on another impressive run, his name will again be brought up like it was with the Chicago Bears opening last year. The NFL is the pinnacle of football, even if some of us have more passion for the college game. When an NFL team calls, it's almost impossible to entirely ignore.
So what's the other potential spot Freeman could go?
What if Ohio State Wins it All Again?
What if Ryan Day leads Ohio State to a second-straight national championship? Anyone with a pair of eyes and basic football knowledge knows the Buckeyes are seemingly every bit as good as last year, and as good or better than any other team this year.
How does one top winning back-to-back national championships? Day is still under 50 years old (turns 47 in March) and you'd have to think the NFL would come calling in a big way. I'm not saying he would jump to the league, but what if he did?
Who would Ohio State's first call be?
I'd imagine the same as Penn State's appears to be, except Marcus Freeman actually went to college there and I'd imagine, would be understandably interested.