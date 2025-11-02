Notre Dame’s Gets Big Boost After Major ACC Upset on Saturday Night
Notre Dame moved to 6-2 on Saturday with a rather unimpressive 25-10 win at Boston College. The win itself won't do a lot for Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish besides check another week off the calendar, but what happened around the rest of college football certainly helps the Irish.
Earlier in the day it was Vanderbilt falling at Texas to join the slew of teams with two losses. With a trip to Tennessee still remaining for Vanderbilt, Saturday's loss could prove extra costly in regards to the College Football Playoff.
Miami also fell at SMU which gives the Hurricanes a second loss. While Miami owns the head-to-head advantage over Notre Dame, Miami's regular season conclusion at Pittsburgh is only looking more difficult each week. A third Hurricanes loss would certainly help Notre Dame out regarding a potential CFP spot.
Georgia Tech Falls from Unbeatens at NC State
Saturday night offered a little bit more help for Notre Dame, though. Previously unbeaten Georgia Tech fell at NC State, 48-36. With Georgia remaining on its schedule, Georgia Tech finishing the season with two losses now looks likely, which only helps a probable two-loss Notre Dame team as well.
Notre Dame's Big Remaining Road Test
A look at Notre Dame's schedule really after the Texas A&M game showed a team that many so-called experts sort of just assumed would go unbeaten the rest of the way. Although USC was on the schedule, that one powerhouse type opponent lacked.
While the final four games of 2025 are still plenty manageable for Notre Dame, one keeps looking more difficult by the week.
Saturday saw Pittsburgh move to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in ACC play following a win at Stanford. Notre Dame travels to Pittsburgh in two weeks for a contest the Irish will be favored in, but against a team that has steadily improved since the start of the year, and still has a chance to play in the ACC Championship game.
USC Win Helps Notre Dame's Resume
A little more help came Notre Dame's way in the night games Saturday when USC came back to win at Nebraska, 21-17. Notre Dame is hoping for USC to win out as the win over the Trojans is Notre Dame's best this season, and USC padding its resume would only help Notre Dame.
One hope for Saturday was that Navy could win at North Texas to remain undefeated headed into next Saturday's game at Notre Dame, but the Midshipmen fell at North Texas, 31-17.
A Home Playoff Game for Notre Dame?
It's only November 1 but things tend to change quickly this month in college football. Earlier today I was having conversations about just how bad Miami's loss to SMU could be for Notre Dame's playoff chances.
Now I'm wrapping up my Week 10 college football viewing by honestly wondering if we're going to see Notre Dame play a home playoff game for the second year in a row.
When you add in Tennessee's home loss to Oklahoma, and look at Oklahoma's remaining schedule, the question is certainly worth asking regarding the Irish.