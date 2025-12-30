It's been almost a month, but the sting of Notre Dame being left out of the College Football Playoff still lingers. After a rather unimpressive First Round of games, the feel around Notre Dame land is that the Fighting Irish could have gone on another deep playoff run.



That's history though, as Notre Dame now turns to 2026, and will have head coach Marcus Freeman officially back after the NFL came-a-calling again.



So with four quarterfinal games incoming between Wednesday and Thursday, who should the Notre Dame faithful be rooting for? Here's a quick guide for the four playoff games coming your way.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami - Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday

Alright Miami, you've served your purpose. You took down a mighty SEC team on the road to help put a dent in the armour of the ESPN-SEC romance, but you're no longer needed here.



Historically you're a much bigger rival to Notre Dame than Ohio State, and until the Irish take down the Buckeyes (after significant struggles doing so recently), Notre Dame fans aren't exactly hoping one of its biggest rivals go complete the task instead.



We'll be rooting for Ohio State to take care of business in North Texas.

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon - Orange Bowl, Noon ET, Thursday

This one seems to be the most even of the four quarterfinal games, with just a 1.5-point spread in it (Oregon favored). Overall, it's a fairly neutral game from a Notre Dame perspective, although for whatever reason, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire hasn't been able to keep the Fighting Irish name out of his mouth recently.



It'd be better for college football as a whole if Texas Tech won and the Big 12 started to close the gap between it and the Big Ten and SEC, but because of Mcguire's comments, and because of my Texas Tech grad-neighbor (about to find out if he actually reads this site like he claims), we'll be pulling for the Ducks.

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama - Rose Bowl, 4:00 p.m. ET, Thursday

Dec 29, 2925; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Pat Coogan speaks at press conference at the Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If I've said it once, I've said it a million times this month. Notre Dame's biggest enemy in the College Football Playoff isn't Miami or the ACC, it's the SEC and ESPN. The ridiclousness that was Alabama jumping Notre Dame because of an unimpressive win at Auburn is still laughable, and won't soon be forgotten by Fighting Irish fans. The hope here is that Curt Cignetti goes full Cignetti on the Tide and leaves Alabama headed back east with its tail between its legs.



Also, its another chance for Notre Dame fans to root for former Irish center Pat Coogan. One can only imagine what his pregame speech to the Hoosiers offensive line might sound like.

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss - Sugar Bowl, 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday

📢 ALL SEC MATCHUP IN NEW ORLEANS!@OleMissFB & @GeorgiaFootball to meet in the 2026 #CFBPlayoff Quarterfinal at the @Allstate #SugarBowl on Thursday, January 1 in the @CaesarsDome! The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT and will be televised by @espn! pic.twitter.com/lsLBOvKsjT — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) December 21, 2025

Boy, nice of the committee to give Ole Miss a matchup with Tulane in the first round, and guarantee at least one SEC teams makes the semi-final. From a Notre Dame perspective there really isn't a great option here, but if Georgia wins, at least Lane Kiffin can't lay claim to having a hand in the Bulldogs success.



Not that it means he won't try.



We'll still go with Georgia here, with the hope the Dawgs are eliminated the following round.