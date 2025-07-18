Which True Freshmen Could Make an Impact for Notre Dame in 2025?
Easy to say, hard to do
Most freshmen college football players take a while to acclimate. Whether it be getting used to being away from home, the school workload, or adjusting to the competitiveness of joining a major college football program, it can be a whirlwind. For these reasons, it's common for these young players to have minimal roles their first season, oftentimes ending in a redshirt year.
While this is true for most players, there are certainly instances where freshmen do play and contribute early and often. Sometimes this occurs because a player is simply so gifted, he steps on campus and earns instant playing time. In other cases, though, players are forced into early action due to depth concerns, thrusting them into the spotlight early in their careers.
That being said, let's take a look at a few freshmen who may see the field early for the Irish in 2025.
Will Black - Offensive Tackle
Will Black was the crown jewel of the 2025 class. He begins his Irish career at 6-7, 300 pounds and with an advanced skill set that made him one of the best offensive linemen recruits in the country. While Black certainly could play in 2025 on his merit, injuries to Charles Jagusah and Guerby Lambert lead one to think he will most certainly see the field early in his career out of need and skill.
The question with Black is, will he start? And if so, will it be at guard or tackle? This is all yet to be decided and will surely be sorted out in early August.
Madden Faraimo - Linebacker
Madden Faraimo is a player whose football knowledge exceeds his age. At 6"3 and nearly 240 lbs, Faraimo can hold his own phsyically in a way that many young players cannot. But what really stands out about Faraimo is his football IQ. He reads the game like a veteran, and that cannot be tought.
The Irish are gifted with a linebacker group that has plenty of depth and skill, and Madden just adds to the riches. Whether he finds a niche in special teams or with the backers this fall, don't be surprised to hear his name over the PA system after a big hit.
Dallas Golden - Cornerback/Wide Receiver
Dallas Golden is a terrific athlete from the state of Florida. While his recruiting profile focuses on his play in the secondary, Dallas was also a very gifted wide receiver in high school. His two-way versatility makes me believe he can see the field early as needed when needed.
Having players like this really helps out a college football roster due to the flexibility he provides, and I think Golden will carve out a niche for himself in 2025 wherever the Irish staff sees the most upside for both Dallas as a player and for the program.