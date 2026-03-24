Sights and Sounds of Notre Dame's Pro Day Ahead of NFL Draft
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Many of the eyes of the NFL were on South Bend on Tuesday, as Notre Dame held its annual Pro Day ahead of next month's NFL draft.
The biggest star of Notre Dame's draft eligible players was in attendance, but didn't participate in any drills. That doesn't come as a surprise as running back Jeremiyah Love is knocking on the door of being a potential top-five pick, but went back to South Bend to support his teammates.
Jadarian Price Impresses in Shuttle Drill
Love didn't participate and his running mate Jadarian Price didn't do much, besides the shuttle, which he pulled off in 4.25 seconds.
Price is seen as a fringe potential first round pick, with most seeing him certainly being gone by the middle of the second round at latest.
Will Pauling Blazes in 40 Yard Dash
Wide receiver Will Pauling checked in at just 5-9.4" but had a mighty impressive showing in his workout. The 2025 Notre Dame captain blazed with a 4.37-second 40-yard dash time while also showing off a vertical leap of 42 inches, and a broad jump of 10'8''.
De'Vonta Smith's Impressive Vertical Leap
Defensive back De'Vonta Smith spent his one year at Notre Dame more banged up than he would have liked but got his body ready for his Pro Day in a big way. Smith unloaded a 43" vertical, which would have been the sixth-best at the NFL Rookie Combine this year.
All Notre Dame Pro Day Results
More Sights and Sounds from Notre Dame's Pro Day Below
Always Football Season at Notre Dame
Well, when the basketball team can't even make the ACC Tournament and it might lose its coach to Butler, nobody is accidentally calling that big mural "Three Point Jesus" these days.
A Notre Dame Legend Returns
Quenton Nelson did it as well as any Notre Dame lineman to come before and Alex Bars has put together a nice NFL career since leaving South Bend as well. Both were back on Tuesday as the Notre Dame offensive line tradition looks to continue.
Quite the Quarterback to Throw for Receivers and Tight Ends
Knowing how much CJ Carr and his family know about the process of major football, I love for him that he was throwing a year early in front of NFL scouts from just about every team. There's a solid chance that next time he does that his name will be in the conversation to be the top-overall pick in the NFL draft.
Jets Talk to Notre Dame Running Backs Coach
The Jets pick second in next month's NFL draft. Is that too early for Jeremiyah Love? Or just right for Jadarian Price in the second round?
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.