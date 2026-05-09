The One Thing C.J. Carr Must Prove for Notre Dame to Become a Title Contender

Notre Dame will go as far as C.J. Carr will take it in 2026. How's that for a bold prediction?



Stop me if you've heard this before, but if the Irish have a signal-caller who can have an unlimited ceiling, a national championship is within reach.



But let's acknowledge what that would look like.

C.J. Carr has a clear question to answer

When the bullets are flying, is he the trigger-man who can be the difference-maker? One would look at the 10-game winning streak that the Irish finished the season on and conclude that a redshirt freshman who led the nation's No. 2 offense is indeed the trigger-man who can be the difference-maker.



That's not the entire conversation, though. There's more, especially in a post-Jeremiyah Love/Jadarian Price world.



We could dig into the moving pieces on the unsettled offensive line, though it's worth remembering that Notre Dame played for a national title two years ago when that position group was the biggest preseason question mark.

In 2025, Carr's dominance came mostly against mediocre or lackluster defenses. In that 10-game winning streak, he didn't face a unit that finished in the top 50 in FBS in scoring defense.



That's not his fault, though it's a reminder that quarterbacks as decorated as he is are held to a higher standard, which usually includes stuff like that.

Only five FBS quarterbacks (min. 50 drop-backs) had a lower pressure rate than Carr's 24% (per PFF). That's a testament to last year's offensive line, as well as Carr's ability to get rid of the football on schedule. If that repeats in 2026, that'd be ideal.



What if that pressure rate climbs a bit? That's a fair thing to project, given the likely possibility that Carr faces better defenses.



Under pressure, Carr had a good, but not great 64% adjusted completion percentage. He was also No. 46 in FBS with a 71.5 QB rating in those spots, which can be overlooked if the quarterback run game is a true threat.



That's not Carr's game ... yet.

“Why is Notre Dame spring so chippy?” as CJ Carr points at multiple defenders while he strolls into the end zone



(Via @NDFootball) pic.twitter.com/GQKX9HA7Gi — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) April 11, 2026

Last year, Carr scrambled just five times on the 76 drop-backs in which he was pressured. He's smart enough to choose his spots, but even going back to his high school days, that's never been a true part to his game. If it were, he would've had more than 13 designed runs in 2025.



The good news was that Carr's mindset was a good one to have for a redshirt freshman.

CJ Carr's development as a RS Sophomore in 2026 will absolutely bear noting.



Late Day 2 grade rn, but he's a cerebral passer w/ pre-snap command, clean rotational mechanics, multi-platform appeal, & great arm talent. Excited to see how he looks when he sees things even faster. pic.twitter.com/PUc5EgQStu — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) May 6, 2026

He might not have posted elite passing numbers under pressure, but he also didn't often get happy feet and escape a clean pocket (he only had four scrambles on drop-backs when he wasn't pressured). A 10.5% pressure-to-sack ratio (No. 18 among qualified FBS quarterbacks) was ideal for someone who didn't scramble often.

So then what's the next step?

It's simple. If Carr consistently makes big-time throws under pressure, Notre Dame can beat anyone. It's unrealistic to project rushing numbers to spike, especially without having the confidence of someone like Kenny Minchey (now at Kentucky) backing him up.



But projecting Carr to be the best quarterback in the sport? That's fair game, and not just because he tore it up in spring.

You could argue that of all the returning quarterbacks in the sport, Carr has been the best with a clean pocket.



Ohio State's Julian Sayin and USC's Jayden Maiava are the only returning Power Conference quarterbacks who posted a better QB rating than Carr when kept clean.



Maiava also had a Biletnikoff Award winner/first-round pick in Makai Lemon, while Sayin had a Biletnikoff Award finalist in Jeremiah Smith, as well as No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate.



No disrespect to the Irish pass-catchers — we never disrespect Jordan Faison — but that's a different ballgame than what those quarterbacks worked with in 2025. You get it.

The last time that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock had a quarterback in Year 2 in his offense, we got the Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy season at LSU.



Carr obviously has a different skill-set, but the takeaway from that 2023 season was how comfortable and confident Daniels looked processing the Denbrock offense once he had a full offseason with the first-teamers.



Carr can check that box in a major way in 2026. If he does that, he can take the Irish anywhere.