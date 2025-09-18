Notre Dame and Purdue Point Spread Shifts Significantly as Kickoff Approaches
Notre Dame is looking for its first win of the season Saturday as it welcomes in-state rival Purdue to South Bend. The former annual rivals meet less often these days, but Saturday's matchup will be the third since 2021 and is the third of six games scheduled through 2028.
As Notre Dame looks to get the ship righted, it takes a step back in competition as Purdue awaits. The Boilermakers sit at 2-1 this year which is already better than it's 1-11 showing in 2024, but its two wins came against Ball State and Southern Illinois, so don't judge things as entirely changed in West Lafayette just yet.
Does Notre Dame Unload its Anger on Purdue Again?
A year ago, Notre Dame was upset as a massive favorite at home against Northern Illinois. Next up for the 1-1 Irish was a trip to Purdue, where Notre Dame sent Purdue to the moon (figureatively, of course), beating the Boilermakers 66-7.
The game was over as soon as Notre Dame's team buses arrived safely in West Lafayette, as it was the worst loss by a points margin in Purdue football history.
Is another blowout on the way for Notre Dame against Purdue this Saturday?
Notre Dame vs. Purdue - Betting Information:
The latest betting information for Notre Dame and Purdue is as follows, courtesy of Fan Duel:
Point spread: Notre Dame -25.5
Game total: 52.5
Moneylines: Notre Dame -4500, Purdue +1600
Notre Dame is down to just a 25.5-point favorite after opening as closer to a four-touchdown pick. While much of the plethora of Notre Dame fans can't get over the way the first two games of the 2025 season have gone, the oddsmakers clearly still see the Fighting Irish as a very good team.
That's why, when you see the ESPN Football Power Index and people like Josh Pate release their power rankings, Notre Dame still checks in the top 15 despite being winless through college football's first three full weeks of action.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
I can't get over Notre Dame's defense when I try to evaluate this team. What I've seen with my own two eyes shows what is statistically a bad defense. Is it really that bad or are the defensive calls being made what are bad?
Greg Flammang of Irish Sports Daily took a look at this earlier this week and when this team plays man-to-man defense like it did a year ago, the stats against it aren't nearly as bad as zone.
If there is one thing Marcus Freeman has done extremely well during his time at Notre Dame, it's bouncing back after a disappointing loss. Notre Dame has that chance on Saturday, and for the second year in a row, it could very well be Purdue having to try and tame a raging bull.