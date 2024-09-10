Notre Dame vs Purdue: Early Weather Report and Game Day Forecast
Weather in NW Indiana will soon be heating back up
After a dip in temperatures in the NW Indiana area last week, the weather looks like it will be heating back up for Notre Dame's visit to Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette this Saturday. Temperatures will likely be in the low 80's and partly cloudy for the ballgame.
Will Notre Dame's offense heat back up like the weather? Irish fans hope so as this bitter in-state rivalry resumes in front of what will certainly be a full-house for this ballgame.
There is a chance for a thunderstorm and some rain
As the temperatures ratchet back up, so do the chances of some moisture and possibly even a thunderstorm during this game. Such was also the case for the trip to humid College Station, but luckily this scenario was avoided.
Overall, it looks like this should be a pretty comfortable day weather-wise to take in some college football. When it comes to football comfort, Irish fans are hoping to regain some confidence in their team this week.
Maybe hitting the road against a familiar foe not too far from home is just what the doctor ordered to get things rolling again?
