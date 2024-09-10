Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs Purdue: Early Weather Report and Game Day Forecast

What will the temperature be for this all Indiana battle, and the must-win game for the Irish?

John Kennedy

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove (10) celebrates after a defensive stop Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove (10) celebrates after a defensive stop Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Weather in NW Indiana will soon be heating back up

After a dip in temperatures in the NW Indiana area last week, the weather looks like it will be heating back up for Notre Dame's visit to Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette this Saturday. Temperatures will likely be in the low 80's and partly cloudy for the ballgame.

Will Notre Dame's offense heat back up like the weather? Irish fans hope so as this bitter in-state rivalry resumes in front of what will certainly be a full-house for this ballgame.

There is a chance for a thunderstorm and some rain

As the temperatures ratchet back up, so do the chances of some moisture and possibly even a thunderstorm during this game. Such was also the case for the trip to humid College Station, but luckily this scenario was avoided.

Overall, it looks like this should be a pretty comfortable day weather-wise to take in some college football. When it comes to football comfort, Irish fans are hoping to regain some confidence in their team this week.

Maybe hitting the road against a familiar foe not too far from home is just what the doctor ordered to get things rolling again?

