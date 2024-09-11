Notre Dame vs. Purdue: 5 Boilermaker Players to Watch
Notre Dame vs Purdue: Top Players to Watch
3. Gus Hartwig, C Sr.
A week after the Northern Illinois offensive line pushed around the Irish front seven, Purdue should look to assert itself in the trenches. Purdue needs to run the ball and provide protection for QB Hudson Card Saturday, and Hartwig will determine how successful they are at doing so.
The two-time captain and heartbeat of the offensive line, look out for Hartwig to be central to the Boilermaker offensive identity against Notre Dame.
2. Hudson Card, QB Sr.
Card's accuracy can be lethal. In Purdue's first game, Card tied an FBS record. Completing 24/25 passes, he equaled the highest completion percentage on 20+ throws in history. When playing loose, Card releases the ball quickly for high percentage looks five to ten yards downfield.
Although Notre Dame's defense has thus far held strong against the passing game, Card's willingness to throw to either tight end or one of three wide receivers on each and every play will present the Irish secondary with a new concept to adapt to. If Card can find his stride, Notre Dame might be in trouble for a second consecutive week.
1. Dillon Theineman, S Soph.
Northern Illinois held Riley Leonard to 163 total yards on 32 throws with no passes registering more than 19 yards and picked him off twice to boot. A good secondary can sink the Irish.
But, with top cornerback Nyland Green not expected to play this week, the Boilermaker secondary is running a bit thin. Sadly for the Irish, Dillon Theineman will be lurking.
The Freshman Player of the Year last season, Theineman is in the conversation for the best safety in all of college football. Theineman will make downfield throws a dangerous proposition, and if he can turn over the Irish offense, Purdue will be very dangerous.