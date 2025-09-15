Notre Dame Dealing With Key Injuries Before Purdue Game
Notre Dame (0-2) looks to get back on the right track this weekend against an improved Purdue (2-1) outfit from a season ago. No the Boilermakers aren't any great shakes, but they've already topped their 2024 win total and we're only halfway through September.
Purdue may be the perfect medicine for Notre Dame following its disappointing 0-2 start, but the Irish have a few injury concerns entering the season's third game.
Notre Dame Injury Update Following Texas A&M Loss
Notre Dame had a couple of key players go down in Saturday's game who have shown up on the initial injury report ahead of the Purdue game.
Star cornerback Leonard Moore had an interception in the 41-40 loss, but did exit the game briefly. Moore is listed as questionable for Saturday against Purdue, as his left ankle still isn't all the way right.
Joining Moore on the injury report is transfer safety DeVonta Smith, who missed all of Saturday's contest. Smith rolled his ankle during pregame warmups and didn't play a single down, certainly something that didn't help Notre Dame's pass defense.
Finally, kicker Noah Brunette is listed as questionable, with his right hip being cited. Brunette is perfect on the young season for Notre Dame, making all seven extra point attempts and hitting on all three field goal tries. Marcus Freeman stated that there will be a competition between Marcello Diomede and Eric Schmidt in the event Brunette is unable to go.
Previous Notre Dame Injuries:
Players who were already injured and continue to officially be ruled out against Purdue include:
Tight End Justin Fisher (Right Knee)
Tight End Cooper Flanagan (Left Achilles)
Offensive Lineman Charles Jagusah (Left Arm)
Offensive Lineman Peter Jones (Left Ankle)
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
Although Notre Dame should be able to beat Purdue with or without Moore, his showing up on the injury report is an obvious negative. Not a whole lot has gone right with Notre Dame's defense, but Moore continues to shine as perhaps the best cornerback in all of college football.
I'm curious to see Notre Dame's defense against what should be a clearly inferior foe. Miami and Texas A&M both have a good amount of playmakers that made like rough on the Notre Dame secondary. It's not a good thing, but it's certainly at least understandable.
Now, what happens if something similar goes down against Purdue? Marcus Freeman spoke Monday about not asking defenders to do things they aren't equipped to do. My hope for Saturday is that is at least a baseline set for potential, specifically in the secondary, as that's been close to a disaster through two games.