Notre Dame Routs Purdue: 5 Stats That Tell the Full Story

Notre Dame finally got its first win of the year in a rout of Purdue

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates a turnover by the defense against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium.
Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates a turnover by the defense against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Notre Dame got the win it needed over Purdue on Saturday, blasting the Boilermakers 56-30 and moving to 1-2 after the disappointing season start.

In what wound up being a rather bizarre afternoon, turned evening at Notre Dame Stadium, the Fighting Irish could have picked the number they hung on Purdue, but again had issues slowing down an opponent's passing game.

Here are the stats that told the story from Notre Dame's first victory of the year.

Notre Dame's 8.2 Yards Per Carry from Star Backs

Jeremiyah Love breaks free for a long touchdown against Purdu
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love runs down the sidelines on his way to score a touchdown during the second half of a NCAA football game against Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You count on your best offensive weapons to make plays and that's what Notre Dame got from running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price on Saturday. The two combined to rush for 240 yards on 29 carries, while scoring a combined five rushing touchdowns. Their 8.2 average yards per carry were a tonesetter against a Purdue defense that had no hopes of slowing either.

Notre Dame's Again Leaky Defense: 6.5 Yards Per Play Allowed in First Half

Chris Ash before Notre Dame's game against Purdu
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash walks the field before a NCAA football game against Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the third week in a row, Notre Dame's defense was slow to get going, allowing Purdue to average 6.5 yards per play in the first half. At no point was the suspect defense more of an issue than just before halftime, when following a Jadarian Price kickoff return, it allowed Purdue to go 75 yards in six plays and just 53 seconds to score an unlikely touchdown.

To Ash and Notre Dame's credit, the defense was much improved in the second half, but allowing 30 points to this Purdue outfit won't quiet any of the doubters, and nor should it.

Notre Dame's Big Play Offense: 66, 21, 100, 46, and 48 Yards

Jadarian Price returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Purdu
Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) returns a kickoff against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. M / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

As much as an issue as it was for Notre Dame to slow down Purdue's big plays early, it's worth praising the Fighting Irish offense and special teams for providing game-changing plays of its own regularly on Saturday.

Notre Dame scored eight touchdowns for the game, and five came on explosives from 21 or more yards out. More impressively, four came on plays of 46 yards or more.

I know Purdue is Purdue, and the football program has seen better days than what Barry Odom is trying to build from currently, but Saturday gave a vision of what this Notre Dame offense can be when a team has to worry about both the run and the pass.

Purdue's Final First Half Drive: 6 Plays, 75 Yards in 53 Seconds

And I'll add, without using a timeout. Notre Dame's end of half defense was awful, as immediately following Jadarian Price's 100-yard kickoff return for a score, it allowed Purdue to make quick work of the Irish defense and score before halftime. The thing is, is how effortless Purdue made it look. Pitch and catch, pitch and catch, right down the field.

It didn't end up mattering in the final score of the game, but in a drive you expected Notre Dame's defense to perform like it "had to have it," it was a no-show to close the half.

Thunderstorm Delay: 1 Hour and 54 Minutes

A local weather radar is shown at Notre Dame Stadium during a weather delay in a game against Purdu
Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A radar image on the scoreboard during a rain delay of the Notre Dame vs. Purdue football game in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

An afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium turned to a large part of an evening there for the roughly 80,000 fans in attendance. Thunderstorms rolled through the area just before halftime that had fans running for cover all over campus.

For Notre Dame, it brought back flashbacks of 2023 when a severe weather delay at North Carolina State resulted in the legendary tale of Audric Estime's hot dog, turned long touchdown run.

It's not going to win any awards for best picture, but it was a necessary step Notre Dame needed as it tries to turn the ship from the disappointing 0-2 start.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

