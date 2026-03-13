Jadarian Price 2026 NFL Draft: When Will He Hear His Name?

Jadarian Price wasn't even the best running back on his team, yet he could very well be the second running back taken in April's NFL Draft after teammate Jeremiyah Love.



But when exactly will Price hear his name called? And what team will draft him? Those are two questions pundits have been trying to answer for months. Most have Price as a second-round pick, and some even have him going fairly early in the second round.



But before we predict what team will draft Price and what pick he'll get taken with, let's take a look at Price's last season at Notre Dame and how he did at the NFL Combine.

Jadarian Price 119 Touches, 761 Total YDS, 13 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/PeZRYd674z https://t.co/eWNGTwdDxI — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 3, 2026

The All-American rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 carries, caught six passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and returned 12 kicks for 450 yards and touchdowns. No, Price isn't as good as Love, but he's a darn good running back and should make an immediate impact in the NFL.



As for the Combine, Price put up good numbers there, too. Price ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds, posted a 35-inch vertical, and finished with 21 reps on the bench press.



Price is the real deal, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's a starting running back in his second or third season. He's that good and has that much upside.

Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price’s jump cut is soothing



A nice tool for his class-leading Missed Tackles Forced Per Touch (.3)



HT 5’10 5/8

WT 203

40 4.49

Broad 10-4

Vert 35



Arms are absolutely jacked



pic.twitter.com/q5qa2O4rSn — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) March 2, 2026

But back to our original questions, which team will draft him and with what pick? Most pundits have Price being the second running being taken, and most have the Minnesota Vikings selecting him with the 49th overall pick.



And while I have Price as the second running back off the board, I have him as a third-round pick, not a second-round pick. Teams simply don't value the running back position like they used to, which is why running backs have fallen in the draft for a while now.



So, unless the New Orleans Saints take Jeremiyah Love with the eighth overall pick or move up in the draft to get him, I've got the Saints taking Price with the 73rd overall pick.

Why Price to New Orleans makes sense

First and foremost, the Saints' running attack stunk last year. If New Orleans has any shot of making the playoffs this year, they have to run the ball better. It's just that simple. New Orleans finished with the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league last year and was tied for last in rushing touchdowns.

They desperately need a bruiser who can consistently break tackles, and Price is exactly that guy. Newly signed free agent Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara are really good backs, but they're more finesse-type running backs, not so much guys who are going to lower their shoulder and grind out extra yards.

And maybe most importantly, Alvin Kamara is past his prime. Hence, the reason why the Saints recently signed Etienne Jr. a four-year, $52 million deal.



I wouldn't be surprised if the Saints trade Kamara before Week 1 of the NFL season, making room for Price as the team's No. 2 back and top option in the red zone and for short yardage situations.