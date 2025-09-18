Notre Dame vs. Purdue: A Deep Look at Historic Football Rivalry
Notre Dame and Purdue are set to square off at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, the second year in a row the two have met and the third time since 2021.
Notre Dame and Purdue were annual rivals until Notre Dame began its deal with the ACC in 2014, which locked the Irish into a handful of games with ACC opponents each season. As a result, Notre Dame and the Boilermakers have met on the football field just twice since 2015 - a 27-13 Notre Dame victory in 2021, and a 66-7 Fighting Irish victory in West Lafayette last year.
Purdue's Fast Early Rivalry Start
Purdue won three of the first six meetings with Notre Dame from 1896-1905 with the Domers winning just once in that stretch. The two all-time series ties also took place in the second and fourth meetings all-time between the teams.
When Notre Dame beat Purdue 17-0 in 1907 it evened the all-time series at 3-3-2, and Notre Dame would go on to build up a huge advantage over its in-state rival.
Notre Dame Establishes Dominance
The teams met 15 times from 1906-1949 with Notre Dame winning all but one of those, a 1933 battle that went the way of Purdue, 19-0.
Frank Leahy led the Irish to a 7-1 mark in his eight all-time games against Purdue with most of those games not being particularly close. Even with Purdue's 28-14 victory in 1950, Notre Dame still averaged a 30.1-13.7 advantage over Purdue in the eight matchups between the schools that Leahy coached.
Purdue's Best Run in Rivlary
Since 1957, the Notre Dame vs. Purdue football game has been played for the Shillelagh Trophy, and early in the trophy's existence, Purdue had the upper hand.
Purdue won nine of the first 12 meetings after the Shillelagh Trophy was introduced, including three straight over Ara Parseghian and the Fighting Irish from 1967-1969.
From 1970-1985 Notre Dame had control over the series, winning 11 of the 16 annual matchups. Although Notre Dame was essentially winning at a 2-1 clip in this stretch, it would be considered extremely competitive compared to what has happened since.
Lou Holtz Establishes Notre Dame Dominance Over Purdue
Lou Holtz took over as Notre Dame's coach in 1986 and in his 11 years leading the Fighting Irish, he never lost to Purdue.
Bob Davie took over for Holtz in 1997 and promptly lost his first game against Purdue to end the impressive Notre Dame winning streak in the series.
Davie would lose to Purdue again in 1999 as the Boilermakers began to field some great teams under Joe Tiller. Davie was able to finish with a 3-2 lead over Tiller's Purdue teams that featured Drew Brees for three of those years.
Tiller would find success against Tyrone Willingham however, as Purdue went 2-1 against the Irish from 2002-2004. Charlie Weis would go 4-1 against Purdue in his five seasons as Notre Dame head coach.
Notre Dame Unbeaten Against Purdue Since 2007
Notre Dame's forgettable 2007 season that saw the Irish go just 3-9 remains the last time Purdue beat Notre Dame. Notre Dame has won each of the nine contests the two have played in that time, including the 2014 matchup that was played as part of Notre Dame's Shamrock Series at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The last time Notre Dame and Purdue met in Notre Dame Stadium was in Brian Kelly's final year at Notre Dame in 2021, with the Irish pulling away late for a 27-13 victory.
All-Time Notre Dame-Purdue Series Results
Notre Dame heads to Saturday's game with Purdue having a 60-26-2 advantage all-time in the series.
As lopsided as it appears now, the series was much more competitive up until the Holtz era began. Entering 1986, Notre Dame held a 34-21-2 advantage, but has won 26 of the 31 meetings since 1986.
This is the third of a six-game series that the two schools agreed to, starting with the 2021 game in South Bend.
Notre Dame and Purdue will alternate locations as they'll meet each year from through 2028.