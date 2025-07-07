Notre Dame Quarterback Target Expected to Choose Rival Program
Notre Dame is putting together one of the nation's top recruiting classes for the 2026 cycle as the early signing period is now just over five months away. Work is being done already in the 2027 recruiting class for Notre Dame as it has two commitments to date.
One thing Notre Dame took its time with for the 2027 cycle is deciding which quarterbacks to extend scholarship offers to. Finally, just weeks ago, Notre Dame offered quarterbacks Teddy Jarrard and Peyton Houston.
Fast forward to now, and it appears Notre Dame is about to be out of the running for one of those, and a current rival is where he could be headed.
Peyton Houston Receives Multiple Crystal Ball Picks
Rivals recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman have each logged crystal ball picks for Houston to end up at USC. Houston is listed as a four-star quarterback from Shreveport, Louisiana, and has over 30 scholarship offers already.
Notre Dame can extend more offers, but the priority at quarterback will be Jarrard of Kennesaw (North Cobb), Georgia. The four-star prospect visited Notre Dame in early June, shortly before receiving an official scholarship offer.
Jarrard checks in at 6-3, 190 pounds and has 33 scholarship offers listed, including from the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ohio State, and more.
Notre Dame has a lot of time left to pursue quarterbacks in the class, and we've seen late commitments at the position in recent years, including Kenny Minchey in 2023 and Blake Hebert last year. Having such a limited number of options currently makes it feel like that'll be the case again if Notre Dame is unable to land Jarrard.