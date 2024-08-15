What Is Notre Dame's Plan for QB Riley Leonard in 2024?
What a dual-threat quarterback provides a team
Notre Dame's starting quarterback Riley Leonard is a true dual-threat player with a big frame who's fully healthy entering the 2024 season after a frustrating injury and rehab that cost him almost all of Spring football's practice sessions.
His skill set is clear, what isn't is just how new Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock will utilize it.
Having a dual-threat signal caller provides maximum flexibility on every single play. Any play can be a run or a pass and defenses must be prepared for either.
But how much running is too much running for Leonard to where it risks injury or ineffectiveness? How will Denbrock measure this risk/reward scenario?
Notre Dame will need to be smart and pick its spots
Especially with Leonard's recent injury issues, I suspect Notre Dame will not want to overuse Leonard's running capabilities.
This is where a discussion will be had over designed keepers and RPOs vs what the staff wants Riley to do when plays break down and he's in scramble mode.
In a game as important as the first one against Texas A&M, against very talented and fast athletes, Leonard's legs will certainly be a part of the gameplan, and he will need to use them on broken plays as much as necessary to extend drives and put points on the board.
But each game will not require this level of risk intense work from Leonard and it'll be up to the Irish staff to create a balance and ensure Leonard himself understands game to game what is to be expected of him in this regard to maximize effectiveness and also keep him safe and in one piece.
