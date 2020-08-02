Ranking Notre Dame's ACC Schedule: Beginning With Teams 6-10

Notre Dame is set to play a conference schedule for the first time in program history, as the Fighting Irish have joined the ACC for the 2020 season. Notre Dame will play 10 conference games in 2020, which is supposed to be the program’s only season in the league.

Overall, the Irish won’t play as difficult of a schedule in 2020 as they originally scheduled. None of the programs added to the schedule are likely as good as the top two programs Notre Dame lost (Wisconsin, USC). There is some quality depth to the schedule, however, and that will add its own unique challenge.

Notre Dame’s ACC opponents combined for a 70-59 record last season, but if you remove Clemson the record falls to 56-59. Half of the opponents finished with a losing record in 2019, and only Clemson won more than eight games.

Let’s begin our breakdown of the 2020 schedule by ranking the teams, worst to best, starting with programs 6-10. This ranking is a combination of how I believe teams will finish with how Notre Dame matches up against each squad. There is an edge given to matchups over standings projection.

The information from the preseason magazines refers to their division projection.

10. SYRACUSE ORANGE

2019 Record: 5-7

Athlon: 6th Atlantic (6-6 record)

Lindy’s: 5th Atlantic

Street & Smith’s: 7th Atlantic

You could flip a coin between Syracuse and Georgia Tech, but I’m going with Syracuse on the bottom because of their 2019 struggles combined with them losing far more players from the roster.

I fully expect the Orange to get back on track offensively, and that unit will be aided by the return of three starting offensive linemen and quality skill players. The big question mark is quarterback Tommy DeVito. He has some arm talent, but he struggled in his first season as a starter. If he can get his game on track the offense should be good.

My issue with Syracuse is the defense. The Orange ranked 11th in scoring defense and 13th in total defense in 2019, and that unit must replace seven starters. Syracuse had good talent up front last season and still struggled on defense, and that unit lost all of its starters, which included one of the better end combinations in the country.

First-year defensive coordinator Tony White will have his hands full rebuilding that defense. One thing I do expect is for the Syracuse special teams to be outstanding and well coached.

9. GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

2019 Record: 3-9

Athlon: 7th Coastal (3-9 record)

Lindy’s: 7th Coastal

Street & Smith’s: 7th Coastal

Georgia Tech had to go through a complete program overhaul, and it’s going to take time for head coach Geoff Collins to get them turned around. Changing from a triple option offense to a more traditional offense is incredibly difficult, and the adjustments on defense weren’t much easier, but Collins is an excellent defensive mind and a strong recruiter, but he has his work cut out for him.

The Yellow Jackets had the worst offense in the league last season, so returning 10 starters from that unit won’t mean automatic improvement. Getting the quarterback position fixed must be priority number one of the staff, but there are quality weapons should that happen, and the line should be better now that it’s even one more year away from the option.

Defensively, Georgia Tech returns seven starters from a unit that ranked in the bottom of the league standings in most categories. It returns a lot of talent and experience to the secondary and linebacker units, but the defensive line is the key.

If the defensive line and quarterback positions make big leaps the Jackets could make a bowl run, but they are likely a year away from that, at least.

8. DUKE BLUE DEVILS

2019 Record: 5-7

Athlon: 6th Coastal (5-7 record)

Lindy’s: 6th Coastal

Street & Smith’s: 6th Coastal

Projecting Duke was a challenge. Part of me wants to put them up a couple of spots, but there are enough concerns that keep me from seeing them get back to a bowl game in 2020 after missing out in 2019.

Offensively, Duke returns four starting offensive linemen, and that unit must get a lot better this fall. I’m a huge fan of Deon Jackson as a player, and his ability to do damage as a runner and pass catcher makes him a dangerous weapon. Question marks at wide receiver are problematic, and I’m not sure if Chase Brice is the answer at quarterback.

Defensively, the Blue Devils could be quite good this season. They return a deep, athletic and talented secondary, but losing cornerbacks coach Derek Jones was a huge blow. Duke’s defensive line could be one of the best Notre Dame faces this season, with Chris Rumph III and Victor Dimukeje are a high quality one-two punch on the edge.

The question is can the offense improve. If it can it will help the defense, which struggled with being on the field so much last season. An improved offense is what the Blue Devils need to get back to a bowl game.

7. BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

2019 Record: 6-7

Athlon: 7th Atlantic (4-8 record)

Lindy’s: 7th Atlantic

Street & Smith’s: 5th Atlantic

I was surprised at how low Athlon and Lindy’s projected the Eagles in 2020. Personally, I’m of the belief that Boston College’s talent is greater than its record would otherwise suggest in recent seasons. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Eagles finished higher on this list, but there are a few things working against them at this moment.

Boston College returns four starting offensive linemen, which is a great building point. There is talent returning on the outside and I’m high on running back David Bailey. Don’t be surprised if he is one of the top rushers in the ACC this season. Getting Ohio State transfer Jaelen Gill eligible will only help the offense.

Defensively, the line is my biggest concern and one of the reasons I have them ranked this low. If that gets figured out they’ll have a winning record and be improved, because I like their linebackers and their secondary.

Another question mark is quarterback. The current ranking projects the Eagles to not have Phil Jurkovec eligible, because right now he isn’t. If he is ruled eligible, and he should be ruled immediately eligible, I wouldn’t hesitate to move Boston College up a spot or two.

6. FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

2019 Record: 6-7

Athlon: 3rd Atlantic (7-5 record)

Lindy’s: 3rd Atlantic

Street & Smith’s: 4th Atlantic

Florida State has talent that should have them well above this ranking, but I’m not sure Mike Norvell will be able to make an immediate turnaround in Tallahassee. The problems that plagued Willie Taggart went way beyond talent, and the damage done on the recruiting trail (especially along the OL) and from a culture standpoint might take more than one season to overcome.

Quarterback James Blackman needs to step up this season. He struggled as the starter last fall and had trouble hanging on to his job. Ideally there will be more faith in him from the coaches, and if he can reward them he should have a strong junior campaign. He’s not the most physically gifted player, but I’ve always though he was a smart kid with enough savvy and moxey to be effective if he could play in a well-coached system.

Blackman will certainly have talent to throw to, and Tamorrion Terry could emerge as one of the nation’s top pass catchers this season. The question on offense is can the line improve after struggling mightily for the past few seasons.

Defensively the Seminoles return a lot of talent, and the young players that took a beating the last two seasons are now veterans. The defensive line, led by star tackle Marvin Wilson, has the talent to be outstanding, but can that unit finally emerge? If it does, and if Blackman steps up, the Seminoles could easily jump up at least two or three spots on this list.

