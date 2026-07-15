You don't have to say much of anything when Notre Dame and Miami get together in football to sell the matchup.

They're two of the powerhouse programs in college football in recent history and enter 2026 as a couple of the favorites to win the national championship.

Meanwhile, the two are still finding ways to cause a little bit of a stir away from the playing field - at least away from the one they'll meet on for what should be an epic November 7 tilt.

Notre Dame Recruit Wears Miami Gloves During Showcase

Notre Dame earned an extremely important verbal commitment last month from four star wide receiver Julius Jones, Jr. The legacy picked Notre Dame over Miami, as he stars at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, just up the road from where Miami plays its home games.

Jones, the 77th overall player in the 2027 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite, took part in Tuesday night's Antonio Brown showcase in Miami and put on a bit of a show.



It was his gloves during that show that drew some attention, however.

Notre Dame WR commit Julius Jones with a one-handed snag while wearing Miami gloves 👀 https://t.co/1BNdvGiR4u pic.twitter.com/C9tUZEzccD — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) July 15, 2026

Yup, the Notre Dame commitment was wearing gloves from rival Miami on Tuesday night.

Don't fret though, Notre Dame fans, as Jones was quick to shoot down any speculation as to what the gloves might mean.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Part of me misses the days when you wouldn't hear almost anything about recruits until they were actually on campus and another part of me loves the drama behind every little move a prospect makes.

What towel is Duece Knight using in his Friday night game? Does that mean he's going to ditch Notre Dame for Auburn or Ole Miss?

It's all pretty silly at the end of the day and really doesn't matter. Jones seems like he's about as safe of verbal commitment as you can get, especially considering his younger brother announced he'd be joining Notre Dame's 2028 class moments after Julius announced his decision.

While the gloves get the attention from the post to X, go back up and watch the route Jones runs again. Yes, the one-handed catch is outstanding and worthy of praise, but what he does to the poor defensive back is just filthy.

You can't help but watch that if you're a Notre Dame fan and get excited about the potential Jones will bring to South Bend next year.