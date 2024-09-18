Notre Dame Recruiting: Where Do the Irish's 2025 Targets Land in Latest On3 Rankings?
On3 released an updated ranking for the 2025 recruiting class yesterday, and nine current Notre Dame commits made the list.
While the Irish's 2025 recruiting class is largely set, the coaching staff is still targeting a few key recruits to finish strong. The ongoing Deuce Knight saga also continues to be a focal point.
Notre Dame is actively pursuing two high-profile linebacker targets, several wide receivers they hope to impress, and potentially some new quarterback options. Additionally, there are always a few candidates who might flip late in the cycle that are worth monitoring.
Let’s dive in and see where the remaining targets landed in the latest rankings update.
Long-Time Notre Dame Linebacker Recruiting Targets
If you follow Notre Dame recruiting, you’re likely familiar with the names Madden Faraimo and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. Both have been targets for the Irish for several years, and Notre Dame is eager to secure commitments from both in the coming months.
Faraimo is an athletic, hard-hitting linebacker at J Serra Catholic High School in Southern California, part of the same elite California high school football conference that produced current Notre Dame freshman linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.
This connection could prove beneficial for the Irish in their recruitment efforts. Faraimo ranks No. 129 in the latest On300 and is the No. 13 linebacker nationally.
Owusu-Boateng, the younger brother of former Notre Dame standout linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, is also a notable prospect. While On3 currently ranks him lower than other services, they still recognize him as a four-star recruit and the No. 30 linebacker in the country.
He attends powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, a program from which the Irish coaching staff has had limited success in recent recruiting cycles.
Notre Dame Wide Receiver Targets Gaining National Attention
Notre Dame's wide receiver recruiting has been a hot topic in the 2025 recruiting cycle. After missing out on several early targets, the coaching staff shifted its focus to some late risers, and the latest On3 rankings support Notre Dame’s evaluations.
Of the three recent wide receiver offers by Notre Dame, two made it into the new On300 rankings. Jalen Cooper is on the verge of breaking into the Top 100, coming in at No. 103 overall and ranked as the No. 16 wide receiver. On3 is the highest-ranking service for the Cibolo (TX) Steele High School standout.
Antavious Richardson, a native of Greenville, Georgia, made a significant leap in the rankings, breaking into the On300 for the first time and earning his first four-star status. On3 lists him as an athlete, ranking him No. 292 nationally and as the No. 12 athlete.
Notre Dame's latest offer, Isaiah Mizell, did not make the On300 and did not elevate to a four-star. However, he is close to that status, earning an 89 rating from On3. He is currently ranked as the No. 52 wide receiver in the 2025 class.
It remains to be seen if Notre Dame can reestablish its standing with elite wide receiver Derek Meadows. The Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman product chose LSU over Notre Dame back in July. While the Irish are unlikely to give up on him, he remains a long shot at best. On3 ranks Meadows as the No. 151 recruit nationally and the No. 19 wide receiver in the 2025 class.
Notre Dame Recruits To Keep an Eye On
Notre Dame has been working hard to gain traction with top 100 defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins for quite some time. The star edge defender from Tallahassee (FL) James Rickards High School is currently committed to Florida, a commitment he made in January.
However, the situation could change depending on the future of Florida's head coach, Billy Napier. If Napier is replaced, Notre Dame would be eager to pursue the No. 94 player and No. 9 defensive lineman in the country.
As Notre Dame aims to retain Deuce Knight in their class, they face ongoing competition from Auburn, with a few other schools potentially entering the fray in the coming months.
Additionally, one quarterback recruit I’ve been advocating for Notre Dame to target is Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, a current Cal commit from James Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.
After a standout performance at the Elite 11 Finals and a strong start to his senior season, the talented lefty has made his way into the updated On300 rankings at No. 288 overall and No. 19 among quarterbacks.
