The Next Brady Quinn Set to Visit Notre Dame This Week
A quick glance at the Notre Dame football record book shows the name Brady Quinn at or near the top of just about every passing category in the long history of Fighting Irish football. Quinn played at Notre Dame from 2003-2006, becoming a college football megastar the last two seasons under head coach Charlie Weis.
Now Notre Dame could be setting up to potentially land the next Brady Quinn.
Literally.
2028 quarterback recruit Brady Quinn of Florida (no relation to the Notre Dame great) is set to visit South Bend on Wednesday. This Quinn currently checks in at 6-1, 180-pounds and threw for 2,549 yards, 33 touchdowns, and nine interceptions as a high school freshman this past season.
Quinn has been offered by 10 different programs already, although Notre Dame is not yet one of them. Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Purdue are a handful of the schools to have offered the up-and-comer. He's also been in contact with several other programs as he made initial programs to several big-time programs this spring.
On Tuesday, after the younger Quinn posted to social media about his upcoming Notre Dame visit, the Fighting Irish legned weighed in with a response.
If you're in the mood for feeling old, the younger Brady Quinn was still more than three years from being born the last time the older Quinn wore a blue and gold uniform in Notre Dame Stadium.