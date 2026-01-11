SI

Notre Dame Releases Statement on Marcus Freeman Battery Accusation

Liam McKeone

Police investigated an accusation of battery against Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.
Police investigated an accusation of battery against Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Sunday, reports emerged that Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman had been investigated by Indiana police after being accused of battery by a high school wrestling coach. Austin Hough and Kyle Smedley of the South Bend Tribune reported a police report had been filed against Freeman after an incident on January 3 between Freeman and Chris Fleeger, a New Prairie High School assistant wrestling coach. Mishawaka police investigated the matter, in which Freeman is accused by Fleeger of making physical contact following a wrestling match in which Freeman’s son, Vinny, participated.

Shortly after that news broke, the university released a statement addressing the matter and putting its full support behind Freeman.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” Notre Dame athletics said in a statement. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are totally unfounded.”

Freeman, 40, just wrapped up his fourth full season at the helm of the Fighting Irish program. To date he boasts a 43-12 record as head coach and has received interest from NFL teams annually over the last few offseasons, including this year. His son Vinny is a senior at Penn High School and was participating in the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational when the alleged incident occurred.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/College Football