Notre Dame Releases Statement on Marcus Freeman Battery Accusation
On Sunday, reports emerged that Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman had been investigated by Indiana police after being accused of battery by a high school wrestling coach. Austin Hough and Kyle Smedley of the South Bend Tribune reported a police report had been filed against Freeman after an incident on January 3 between Freeman and Chris Fleeger, a New Prairie High School assistant wrestling coach. Mishawaka police investigated the matter, in which Freeman is accused by Fleeger of making physical contact following a wrestling match in which Freeman’s son, Vinny, participated.
Shortly after that news broke, the university released a statement addressing the matter and putting its full support behind Freeman.
“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” Notre Dame athletics said in a statement. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are totally unfounded.”
Freeman, 40, just wrapped up his fourth full season at the helm of the Fighting Irish program. To date he boasts a 43-12 record as head coach and has received interest from NFL teams annually over the last few offseasons, including this year. His son Vinny is a senior at Penn High School and was participating in the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational when the alleged incident occurred.