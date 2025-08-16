Notre Dame Swinging Big for 2027 Recruiting Class
Notre Dame went about recruiting a quarterback for the 2027 cycle differently, being one of the last Power Four teams to extend an offer to the position. When it finally did, only two offers went out, and despite the few offers, Notre Dame landed big-time target Teddy Jarrard this summer.
With the 2026 recruiting class nearly wrapped up, Notre Dame can spend more recruiting resources on the 2027 class now, and having the quarterback already committed only helps. As a result, we're seeing Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame's staff pursue even more elite talent, a trend that has been the case in recent years.
Notre Dame to Host Nation's Top-Ranked 2027 Recruit
Notre Dame's history with developing elite offensive linemen speaks for itself, and the Irish are taking another big swing, looking to land perhaps the best in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Kennedy Brown, the No. 1 overall player on the 247Sports composite rankings, stars at offensive tackle and is set to visit Notre Dame this fall.
Brown checks in at 6-4, 280 pounds, and hails from Humble (Kingwood), Texas. His list of scholarship offers extends to over 40 college football programs, with Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and several others.
Based on his size, high school dominance in a loaded football state, and an incredible offer list, Brown is as much of a blue-chip prospect as blue-chip gets.
Notre Dame's 2027 Recruiting Class Potential
Although it's only three commitments deep to date, Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class has the potential to be downright special. Wrapping up an elite quarterback like Jarrard as early as Notre Dame did only strengthen the potential.
Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class appears to be making a serious run at a top-five finish nationally. The exact number Notre Dame finishes at isn't as important as repeating the success in recruiting.
After a top five to seven recruiting class being almost a certainty in 2026, can Notre Dame double it up in 2027? That would establish Notre Dame as a national recruiting force after years of being rated in that second or third tier.
The margin for error in major college football is currently so small, and at Notre Dame it only increases. If the Irish can start stacking those types of recruiting classes on an annual basis, that can be the difference between making a deep College Football Playoff run and hoisting the gold trophy at season's end.