Notre Dame Recruiting: Major Trend Emerging In the Irish's Operation
Notre Dame is starting to win key battles for top targets
For as solid as the Irish football program has been throughout the Freeman era, going back to the tail end of the Kelly era, it always felt like the recruiting results should have been stronger than they were when each class was wrapped up.
For many cycles, it felt like Notre Dame was in prime position to land top targets, only to finish second, or worse, to other top programs.
From Deuce Knight, to Keon Keely, to Peyton Bowen, and more, the Irish put so much recruiting effort into top targets, and were seemingly in the lead, only to become someone's second choice when it mattered most.
This trend was a painful one for the program and its fans to grapple with. But that's all changing now.
Notre Dame is becoming a top destination
In the 2026 cycle, Notre Dame has flipped the familiar script.
It's now the Irish that are becoming the top choice for top targets like Joey O'Brien, Ian Premer, and Kaydon Finley - they're the possible needle movers.
These are the players that make a class great, not just very good.
Why is this trend reversing in Notre Dame's favor? It's likely a combination of reasons, ranging from high-end success on the field, a doubling down on NIL efforts, a new recruiting vision, and the head coach's infectious energy and personality.
The Irish are hitting their stride. Recruiting has never been better, and the momentum and summer vibes are at an all-time high.
For as much fun as the Freeman-era ride has been so far, there's reason to believe the best is still to come.
Much credit is due to everyone involved in Notre Dame's modern recruiting effort, both in terms of vision and execution.
