Notre Dame football is officially on the prowl.



Friday was a massive day for the future of the Fighting Irish football program as two elite recruits gave their official commitments.



The class rose to 12 commitments as one of the best edge defenders in the cycle as well as a future Notre Dame signal caller announced their pledges.

Aidan O'Neil Picks Notre Dame

One of the best edge defenders in the class, Aidan O'Neil of Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, committed to Notre Dame on Friday morning.



O'Neil checks in as the No. 9 edge defender in the cycle according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and chose Notre Dame over finalists Kentucky and Penn State.

Bosco DL Aidan O’Neil makes his decision.

It’s the Irish. pic.twitter.com/YkNUI1Ucps — Varsity Aces (@VarsityAces) May 1, 2026

To say Marcus Freeman played a factor in getting O'Neil to choose Notre Dame would appear to be an understatement. After announcing his commitment, O'Neil gave an all-time quote about his future head coach.



“I haven't played for him, I’ve never practiced for him, I’ve had maybe a handful of conversations with him—and I’m already ready to go to war for him."



How many Notre Dame head coaches in the last 30 years have generated that kind of quote from a recruit?

The day wasn't done for Notre Dame, though, as as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country took to the Pat McAfee Show early Friday afternoon to join the fold.

Wonderful "Champ" Monds Picks Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed another elite quarterback recruit as Champ Monds of Florida announced his choice.

"I feel like Notre Dame has everything and this is the best fit for me" ~ @champmonds #PMSLive https://t.co/C5hzQMozPN pic.twitter.com/H0ijZ4HeCO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2026

A look at Monds' recruiting profile won't show him as highly ranked as a recruit, but that doesn't mean he lacks sky-high potential.



Monds is a dual-threat quarterback who was rated the top quarterback in the 2028 cycle before reclassifying to the 2027 cycle.

With that in mind, the 247Sports composite rankings list Monds as the 20th overall quarterback in the class, but he clearly has a chance to skyrocket past that, seeing as he's a year younger than all those he's being compared to.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

This is one of those days that has the potential to be remembered for a long time for Notre Dame fans.



The diehards that follow recruiting closely will be able to tell you about "that Spring Friday back in 2026 when O'Neil and Monds both committed" as both are cornerstone pieces of the class.

The O'Neil commitment gets things in motion for Notre Dame on the defensive line and could be just the start for big-time prospects on it this May.



As for Monds, this is perhaps the best quarterback recruit Notre Dame has landed since CJ Carr, if not before, even if it'll take him a little more time to get up to game speed.

Make no mistake, these are the type of players it takes to win national championships and Notre Dame just landed two on the same day.