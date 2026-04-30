Notre Dame Post Spring Narratives: What Do We Think We Know?

The 2026 Notre Dame Football season already has a different feel to it. The Irish will enter this year as a title favorite with a quarterback expected to compete for the Heisman trophy.



The roster is deep, the roster is talented, and the coaching staff is top-notch. Add in a favorable schedule, and the Irish are expected to make a deep CFP run.



As we enter the dog days of summer, let's examine what we think we've learned about Notre Dame this spring.

Notre Dame will be a legit preseason top-five team

Notre Dame has been one of the most hyped up teams of the spring. Both national and local media have poured praise on the Irish. This is more than hope; there is a belief that this particular Irish team could claim the sport's ultimate prize.



The Irish will start the year ranked in the top five and should stay there with a light early schedule. The question for both Marcus Freeman and his team is simple.



How will they handle being a favorite? There can be no September slip-ups or inexplicable losses. This team must look and feel very different.

CJ Carr is a Heisman favorite

For the first time since the Ian Book era, who had a fine day in the TV booth for Blue & Gold coverage by the way, Notre Dame has a returning starting quarterback. With Jeremiyah Love and JD Price both now in the NFL, this is CJ Carr's offense and CJ Carr's team to carry.



Carr is expected to spark an Irish passing game that feels that it has a much deeper and better wide receiver rotation than it has ever had in the Marcus Freeman era. The pressure is on, and Carr must deliver in a consistent and elite fashion in order for the Irish to claim their first title since 1988.

“Why is Notre Dame spring so chippy?” as CJ Carr points at multiple defenders while he strolls into the end zone



(Via @NDFootball) pic.twitter.com/GQKX9HA7Gi — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) April 11, 2026

Notre Dame's defense should be one of the very best in the nation

While the Notre Dame offense features new faces in new places, especially in the skill positions, the Irish defense is in a different spot. This unit is veteran-led and has added some key portal pickups along the defensive line and in the already loaded secondary.



This group is expected to be the backbone of the team. This will be defensive coordinator Chris Ash's second year in South Bend. Unlike last year, he will start the season fully knowing his roster, and this should alleviate any possibility of an oddly slow start.

The better this defense is, the more runway the Irish offense has to find itself early in the year.



All of the elements are in place for Notre Dame to make a title run in 2026. How the Irish handle expectations mentally will have a lot to do with how they play physically. This feels like it could be "the year", but only if Notre Dame rises to the occasion.