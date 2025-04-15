Notre Dame Lands Georgia WR Bubba Frazier in Latest Recruiting Win
Another day, another Notre Dame football commitment.
The Fighting Irish have been red-hot on the recruiting trail and that continued Monday when wide receiver Bubba Frazier. Frazier is a blazing fast prospect from Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School.
Frazier checks in at 5-10, 165-pounds and has been timed at 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.
Frazier not only comes from the heart of SEC country but also with offers with the likes of Auburn, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and several others.
Frazier is ranked as the 69th overall receiver in the 2026 cycle by On3 and had a very productive junior season in 2024 as he hauled in 46 receptions with 16.4 yards per reception while scoring five touchdowns.
Frazier is Notre Dame's fourth commitment in the last eight days as the Fighting Irish are now in or knocking on the door of the top five in team rankings by the national outlets.