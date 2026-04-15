One of Notre Dame's biggest recruiting targets in the 2027 cycle has narrowed his list of potential schools to just four, and the good news for the Fighting Irish is they made the cut.



Quentin Burrell, a four-star wide receiver from Chicago (Mt. Carmel), Illinois, announced his four final schools on Wednesday.



Joining Notre Dame are Arizona State, Michigan, and Missouri.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Quentin Burrell is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 195 WR from Chicago, IL is ranked as a Top 80 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/gGPgTDg0eM pic.twitter.com/HiQfFXOE3P — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2026

Quentin Burrell as a Recruiting Prospect

Burrell stars at what is traditionally the most storied high school program in Illinois, as Mt. Carmel has more state championships than any other program.



Over the last two seasons, Burrell has been nearly unstoppable for the Caravan. He's hauled in a combined 142 receptions for 2,396 yards and 34 touchdowns in that time, winning state championships in both seasons.

At 6-3, 175 pounds, Burrell is exactly what Notre Dame needs to add to this recruiting class: a potential star boundary wide receiver. The fact he's from Chicago, which should be a recruiting hotbed for Notre Dame, only adds to the desire to land his immense talent.



Beating out Michigan won't be an easy task however, and Arizona State and Missouri certainly aren't going away, either.



For whatever it's worth, Rivals currently gives Burrell a 78.8% chance to ultimately choose Notre Dame.

Notre Dame may also seem like it has a leg up for Burrell because of the Chicago Catholic League's connections to the Fighting Irish football program, but that hasn't ended up mattering a whole lot in recent years.



Justin Scott was a major target for Notre Dame a few years back, who ultimately chose to play at Miami, and Notre Dame hasn't landed a recruit from Mt. Carmel specifically since linebacker Steve Filer back in the 2008 cycle.

Notre Dame's Current 2027 Recruiting Class

Notre Dame currently has nine commitments in the 2027 recruiting cycle and would certainly like to add more.



Although it has a pair of running backs already locked down for the cycle, no wide receivers have yet given Notre Dame a pledge.

With spring football winding down and the annual Blue-Gold game just over a week away, we're entering prime season for commitments to start dropping nationally. For Notre Dame, the number of commitments have started a bit slower in recent years, but have also been regularly finishing higher than at any point in recent history.

The hope for the Fighting Irish will be that they can close the deal on Burrell, and land a potential difference maker from down the road.