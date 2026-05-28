Notre Dame football has been on a tear the last month-and-a-half in recruiting, vaulting up the service rankings to having a top-three class as things currently stand.



With 18 firm commitments in hand, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame don't have a ton of work left to do on the recruiting trail.

However, there are some very big fish that still remain that could potentially take this from being another "very good class" and instead making it potentially great.

Here's a quick update, along with a few predictions, of some of the biggest targets remaining for Notre Dame in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Notre Dame Looks to Cap Elite Defensive Line Group

Notre Dame already has the foundation of a great defensive line in place this cycle, but is looking to get greedy.

Markus Fakatou is certainly elite and has Notre Dame on his radar. The 6-7 man-child from Chatsworth (Sierra Canyon), Calif. could essentially pick wherever he wants to play positionally on a defensive line and likely star.



While Notre Dame very much remains in the picture, Fakatou seems to be leaning towards Ohio State. If Notre Dame can get him to make his official visit in mid-June without committing to the Buckeyes, though, then there might just be a chance.

Abraham Sesay is another elite defensive lineman, starring on the edge from Exton (Downington East), Penn. Viewed as a five-star product, Sesay is visiting LSU this weekend with visits to Duke and Florida State also planned.



Sesay would be another that could take Notre Dame's defensive line class to a downright scary place in terms of overall talent.

Recruiting Visitor Alert: 🚨 C/O 2027 5-star Elite Edge Abraham Sesay Jr will be visiting Notre Dame tonight he tells me! Sesay Jr is ranked 50th overall nationally and the #7 Edge in the country! As you can see by his Hudl film he has a very high motor and a relentless pursuit… pic.twitter.com/Ma0zBXxw48 — Bruce Straughan (@bruce_straughan) April 21, 2026

Brayden Parks, defensive lineman from Chicago (Brother Rice), Ill. remains the literal biggest defensive target remaining on Notre Dame's board. At 6-0, 308 pounds, Parks would help add talent in the middle of the defensive front in a way Notre Dame hasn't seen in decades.



Parks appears to be down to Notre Dame and Oregon in his recruitment.

Nick Shepkowski's Defensive Line Prediction:

Notre Dame swings for the fences with Fakatou but ultimately misses on him. Not to worry, though, as it lands both Sesay and Parks, and walks away with arguably its most talented class of defensive lineman all-time.

Notre Dame Looking to Add Another Wide Receiver

As strong as Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class is, it currently has just one wide receiver in it - Jackson Coleman of Littleton (Valor Christian), Col. What does Notre Dame ultimately add?

Julius Jones, Jr. is the son of a Notre Dame great, but doesn't appear to be a shoo-in to land his talents. Jones is a four-star product from high school powerhouse St. Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, and still has visits set for Miami, Oregon, Florida, and Notre Dame.



Jones is currently scheduled to announce his college decision on June 27.

Julius Jones Jr. flashed his special ability in a spirited second half rally by St. Thomas Aquinas @julius_jones_



Tough contested catches and a TD for the ESPN Jr. 300 wideout. Building off his strong summer momentum winning Future 50 MVP 🔥@SCNext | @BrowardShowcase pic.twitter.com/43YAgYyFzg — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) August 24, 2025

Osani Gayles is another four-star wide receiver from Florida (IMG Academy) that has Notre Dame among his finalists. Gayles has some of the best hands to ever come from the powerhouse program. How do things go for Gayles on his visit to Alabama?



The answer to that question could go a long way in determining if Notre Dame can ultimately land his talents.

Nick Shepkowski's Wide Receiver Prediction:

I like Notre Dame to ultimately land one of these prospects, but not both. Jones has seemed like he'd end up with the Irish for quite some time now, while Notre Dame sort of feels like its happy to be there still regarding Gayles.



Give me Jones to land at Notre Dame and Gayles to end up elsewhere.

Notre Dame Targeting Other Truly Elite Prospects

Notre Dame is in a position that it can afford to take some big swings with downright elite recruits right now, and that's what it's doing in a few cases.

Kaden Henderson of Tampa (Jesuit), Fla. is rated as the top linebacker prospect according to the 247Sports composite and Notre Dame is in the running. It'll have to beat out both Miami and Texas A&M for his talents, but is set to host him the same weekend it hosts Fakatou.



Could Notre Dame pull an upset with either, or crazy thought, both of those star defenders?

Albert Simien of Lake Charles (Sam Houston), Louis. is perhaps the best overall interior offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class. After missing out on Layton von Brandt earlier this month, Notre Dame had to shift it's offensive line focus. Simien would be a truly elite talent to add to an already impressive offensive line group, but Texas A&M won't make this easy by any means.

Nick Shepkowski's Prediction for Henderson/Simien:

Notre Dame getting the last visit for all of Fakatou, Henderson, and Simien makes me feel good about the Irish ultimately landing one of them.



I already said I don't think it's going to be Fakatou, so that leaves Henderson and Simien.

Just like how Notre Dame got the last official visit from five-star tight end Ian Premer last year and seemingly came from nowhere to land him, I expect it to land one of these two this cycle.



As for which, I truly don't know, but assuming both make it to South Bend for that official visit, I feel confident in Notre Dame's chances to make at least one stick.