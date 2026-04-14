Notre Dame football has seen an uptick in recruiting under head coach Marcus Freeman. That statement isn't breaking news by any means, but what is is part of the secret recipie that goes into putting such impressive recruiting classes together in consecutive seasons like Notre Dame has done.



And the secret starts at home.

Marcus Freeman and Recruiting Moms

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and Heisman-contending quarterback CJ Carr joined the Bussin' with the Boys podcast in an episode that was released on Tuesday. In it, they discuss Carr's recruitment and the role his mom played in it.

"We banned my mom from meeting with (Coach) Free(man) until I knew I was coming here, because we knew, like, the moment she meets Free and they're, like, in a meeting together, and hears him kind of talk about Notre Dame, like it's over and I'm not going anywhere," Carr said. "And like, then we visit. I know I'm committing, and my mom goes in and meets with him, and he's got her in like tears within five minutes, talking about how, you know, he just loves Notre Dame, and the academics are so great."

Role Mom Played in Freeman's Son Going to Cornell

Marcus Freeman has a son who is a senior in high school and who has committed to wrestle at Cornell next year. Freeman said his wife was key in Cornell landing that commitment, not him.

Jan 17, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the 2025 CFP National Championship game. | Matt Stamey/CFP Images via Imagn Images

"That's how my son committed to Cornell. Like all these college coaches were calling me, I never talked to Cornell one time," Freeman said. "They called mom over and over. Mom fell in love and next, you know, the son's going to Cornell."



"Usually, moms are the keys," Freeman added, "You learn it through time, like selling, it's when you're selling your place, but you're passionate, like, you have to be authentic. You really have to care about what you're selling. And I do."

"But boys are, they're mama's boys, man, like they want to be tough and but the end of the day, boys and moms, man, these guys are mama's boys, and so I learned that."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Freeman is right on a couple of things he says in this part.



The mom playing a role speaks directly to me. Now, I was only a DIII track recruit but my mom falling in love with where I wound up going to college played more of a role in my decision to go there than anything else, so that hits close to home.

CJ Carr’s mom wasn’t allowed to meet with Marcus Freeman during recruitment until Carr was sure he was committing.



“We knew the moment she meets Free and they’re in a meeting together and here’s him talking about Notre Dame, it’s over and I’m not going anywhere.”



via @BussinWTB pic.twitter.com/VX0HNelJIA — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 14, 2026

What Freeman hints at further on, though is what makes all of it click, regardless of it being mom or not. It's about relationships and authenticity. Yes, to some 17ish-year olds the money is going to matter more or the playing time is, but if you're looking for players to stay three-to-five years then authenticity has to be front and center.



And that is clearly the case with Marcus Freeman heading Notre Dame football.