College Football Legend Greets Star Wide Receiver During Notre Dame Visit
Notre Dame has been making a big run at Texas high school wide receiver Jayden Warren of late and hosted the four-star prospect for a visit over the weekend. From afar, it seemed like most visits, but during his time on campus, a Notre Dame legend was on hand to say hello to the Texas speedster.
Few have ever received as much attention at Notre Dame as former star wide receiver and returner Raghib "Rocket" Ismail. Ismail was on campus during Warren's visit, allowing perhaps a look into the prospect's future if he's to choose to play in blue and gold.
Ismail was on campus as a part of Notre Dame's annual fantasy camp as he and Warren were introduced. Despite being far too young to have seen him play, Warren sounds like someone who was impressed by "The Rocket".
"I had just seen Rocket's trophies and his name on a campus tour, Warren told Irish Sports Daily. "My host then introduced me to him, so it was cool to be in his presence, knowing what he had accomplished for Notre Dame. It was a good experience."
Warren also shared with Irish Sports Daily that academics were a large part of the presentation, and that he isn't intimidated by them at Notre Dame, like it sounds like some of his other recruiters are claiming to him.
"A lot of people outside of Notre Dame say it's hard to get an education there, but it can't be that hard when they have the No. 1 graduation rate."
The 6-2, 183-pound wide receiver from Rosharon (Iowa Colony), Texas, is on the short list of fastest recruits nationally in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He is coming off a junior year in which he scored 15 touchdowns while averaging 23.6 yards per reception and currently has over 30 scholarship offers.