Notre Dame's Massive Recruiting Weekend May Have Already Come up Aces
Notre Dame had a massive recruiting weekend on campus as it played host to USC for what very possibly could be the final time. It was a hard fought and emotional affair that Notre Dame prevailed 34-24 in, winning its third-straight in the rivalry and seventh in the last eight meetings.
It wasn't just that Notre Dame won that perhaps made an impact on a slew of big-time recruits on Saturday. More importantly, at least in one case, how Notre Dame won was probably almost as important.
Notre Dame's Running Game Shines in Victory over USC
The Notre Dame running game was unstoppable Saturday night, as it combined to rush for 306 yards and average seven yards per attempt.
Jeremiyah Love recorded more rushing yards (228) than any Notre Dame player ever has at Notre Dame Stadium, a venue that has been open since 1930. Jadarian Price added 87 more on a night that USC could muster up only 68 rushing yards itself.
Notre Dame has the nation's best backfield and it showed out Saturday night. And perhaps that showing helped in the Irish setting up its next great backfield.
Notre Dame Projected to Land Nation's Top Running Back
Notre Dame's ability to run the football is obvious and has been for years. The combination of what is generally very good offensive line play coupled wtih absolute beasts at running back. Now, a potential future college star seems to have really liked what he saw in South Bend.
Kemon Spell, a five-star running back in the 2027 recruiting class is rated as the nation's top running back, was on campus this weekend. On Sunday, Rivals recruiting guru Steve Wiltfong made a crystal ball pick as to where Spell will end up, and it doesn't take a brain surgeon to tell where this post is headed.
Spell, a 5-9, 205 pounder from McKeesport, Pennsylvania and was a longtime Penn State commitment who recently decommitted. His first official visit since ditching the commitment was to Notre Dame on Saturday night where he saw Jeremiyah Love put on a show.
It may not be the top reason Notre Dame has seemingly pulled ahead to become the favorite for Spell's talents, but it certainly hurt.
Worth noting is that Notre Dame running backs coach Ju' Juan Seider held the same post at Penn State at the time Spell announced his commitment.
Seeing Love perform like he did up close certainly couldn't have hurt Notre Dame's chances. Nothing is official yet but Wiltfong doesn't just throw stuff out there unless he has strong intel.
Spell would continue to improve Notre Dame's overall talent as Marcus Freeman continues to elevate Fighting Irish recruiting in every facet.