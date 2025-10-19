FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Notre Dame to land 5-star RB Kemon Spell☘️



Spell is the No. 1 RB in the 2027 class. He recently decommitted from Penn State.



Read: https://t.co/l9ezEsnBtw pic.twitter.com/gsUsSxGAc6