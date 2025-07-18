Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Irish Emerge as Favorites for Top Quarterback
Notre Dame went about finding the quarterback for its 2027 recruiting class differently. Part of the reason is due to timing, based on the run to last season's National Championship Game, but it's also because the coaching staff has been more selective.
Although there is a long way to go, early returns appear to show Marcus Freeman and company might have connected on a home run.
Notre Dame has offered just two quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting cycle to date: Peyton Houston of Louisiana, and Teddy Jarrard of Georgia.
Early reports hint that Houston is USC's recruit to lose, but early returns are bringing great news to Notre Dame for Jarrard.
On Thursday evening, both Steve Wiltfong and Mike Singer of Rivals (the best on the Notre Dame recruiting beat for my money) logged predictions for Notre Dame to land a commitment from Jarrard.
Teddy Jarrard as a Prospect
Jarrard is getting set to start his junior year at North Cobb High School in Georgia and is viewed as one of the nation's top passers in the class. At 6-3, 190 pounds, the star passer already has over 30 scholarship offers.
Those come from the likes of big-time programs such as Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and several others.
Jarrard threw for an impressive 2,647 yards and 31 touchdowns to just five interceptions as a high school sophomore. He ranks as the second quarterback nationally in the Rivals ratings for 2027.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Notre Dame fans who follow recruiting closely have some scar tissue to work through regarding quarterbacks from the heart of SEC country. The Deuce Knight experience from a year ago leaves a bad taste in mouths, but that doesn't mean you don't keep swinging.
Jarrard has seen his stock skyrocket of late, and a big junior year would only see more of the same.
In the world of college football recruiting, you take a commitment from a player like this, especially at this position, ten times out of ten, and deal with the bombardment of vultures that are going to try to come in and flip it.
As great as the Carr commitment felt at the time, one from Jarrard would feel even bigger, coming right out of Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia's backyard.