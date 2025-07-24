Watch: Teddy Jarrard’s Epic Commitment Video to Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed a major recruiting commitment on Thursday as 2027 quarterback Teddy Jarrard announced his decision to play for the Fighting Irish.
Jarrard is the nation's second-highest rated quarterback in the class according to Rivals. He's the third commitment in the class for the Golden Domers.
Jarrard picking Notre Dame is a huge deal as Marcus Freeman and company won his commitment over a plethora of big-time programs. Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan were his final five teams, just to detail the level of player he is.
Jarrad's big-time move to Notre Dame came with a big-time announcement, as he released an epic commitment video after making the news official. Take a look below as it includes when Jarrard let Marcus Freeman know he was going to head to South Bend.
The recruiting win for Notre Dame can't be understated. The Irish were late to offer 2027 quarterbacks but landed one of the two it initially extended scholarships to. It also helps set the tone for the rest of the 2027 cycle, which will come on the heels of what has been a mighty impressive 2026 class to date.
Stay tuned to Notre Dame On SI as we'll have more on Jarrard in the coming hours and days.