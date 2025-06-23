Notre Dame Recruiting Surges With Fryzel — Who Will Join Next?
Notre Dame landed its 20th commitment in the 2026 recruiting class on Monday when tight end Preston Fryzle of Toledo (Central Catholic), Ohio announced his commitment. Fryzle is the first tight end to commit to Notre Dame in the cycle that currently ranks third nationally according to the 247Sports composite.
Although the current rankings are mighty impressive, there is work that remains to be done on the recruiting trail. Notre Dame still needs to add at least another tight end, multiple wide receivers, defensive line depth, and another offensive lineman certainly wouldn't hurt.
So who has the best chance of having Hayes Fawcett of On3 making a graphic of them wearing Notre Dame gear and announcing a commitment to the Fighting Irish?
Here are a few top candidates:
Candidate No. 3: Nick Reddish, Safety, Independence (Charlotte, North Carolina)
The 5-11 safety hails from North Carolina, a state that Notre Dame has done massive work in during this recruiting cycle. Reddish was campus just over a week ago, making his visit at the same time as recent big-time commitments Joey O'Brien and Khary Adams. Reddish is down to five schools: Notre Dame, Indiana, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech. With a July 11 commitment date set, Freeman and company have to feel good about Reddish, but even better that a player or two will pop in blue and gold before that.
Candidate No. 2: Devin Fitzgerald, Wide Receiver, Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)
The son of one of the very best to ever play wide receiver in the NFL, Larry Fitzgerald, Devin was a recent visitor to Notre Dame. Fitzgerald canceled his visit to North Carolina following his trip to Notre Dame and with a July 5 decision announcement quickly approaching, Notre Dame has to love where they stand for the Mighty Fitz.
Candidate No. 1: Kaydon Finley, Wide Receiver, Aledo (Texas)
Kaydon Finley is yet another son of a former NFL star, this being Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finely. The younger Finley seems down to Notre Dame and Texas and after visiting both recently, was predicted by Max Torres of On3 to pick the Fighting Irish. Finley is scheduled to announce his college decision on July 4, one day before Fitzgerald, and Notre Dame has to like where it stands despite going against the alma-mater of Jermichael.
Recruiting is a wild world these days with everything that goes into it but Notre Dame has to feel very good where it currently sits with all three of these prospects. If it's not one of these three that becomes Notre Dame's 21st member of the 2026 recruiting class it'll come as a bit of a surprise, but nobody in South Bend will probably be too upset if that's the case.