Who Will Step Up to Replace Notre Dame Star DE Boubacar Traore?
After coming into the 2024 season with a very healthy team through fall camp, Notre Dame has been ravaged by injuries through just five weeks of action. The latest victim is star sophomore edge rusher Boubacar Traore, who tore his ACL in his left knee in action in Notre Dame's win over Louisville.
Traore was not originally the starter at the 'Vyper' end position, as he started the season behind senior Jordan Botelho. Botelho went down with a season-ending knee injury against Purdue, which allowed Traore to start and have a chance to shine.
In Botelho's absence, Traore took advantage of his opportunity in a big way. The budding star racked up seven tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception that was returned for a touchdown against Purdue.
Traore's opportunity to shine was short-lived unfortunately, as he too went down with a knee injury early in Notre Dame's last game against Louisville. This puts the Irish 'Vyper' position in scramble mode and it is now down its No.1 and 2 options at that spot.
Who steps up?
The first name, the new starter, is Junior Tuihalamaka. He has seen sporadic time in his Notre Dame career but will be relied on heavily now down the stretch for the Irish defense that needs him to step up. Tuihalamaka arrived in South Bend as a linebacker and his since made his way to being an edge rusher, where he has seen decent success, including a sack against Louisville after Traore went down.
The next option, likely splitting time at strong-side defensive end and Vyper will be junior Joshua Burnham. Burnham has been banged up this season, picking up a variety of injuries that have nagged him through five games. He will see time in both spots as Notre Dame eases him back into game action.
Burnham can be a difference maker when healthy. Expect him and Tuihalamaka to rotate frequently in various scenarios.
Lastly, and potentially the player with the most upside at the Vyper spot is true freshman Loghan Thomas. Thomas has made his presence felt early and often in the snaps he has been on the field for Notre Dame so far this season.
While a little undersized weight-wise, Thomas' scoop-and-score which was unjustly called back last week, should be a huge source of momentum for him going forward. Tuihalamaka and Burnham are good players that will make plays for Notre Dame but do not quite have that 'star' ability.
Thomas seems to have that. I'd love to see him used how Traore was last season, in a pure pass rush mode. Let him do his thing!