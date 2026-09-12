Home-opening weekend is upon the Notre Dame faithful as the Fighting Irish welcome Rice to town this Saturday on what looks like a perfect afternoon in South Bend.



Notre Dame enters at 1-0, fresh off a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin that came largely via a dominating second half.

Awaiting Notre Dame is a 1-0 Rice squad that runs a bit of a funky offense and routed Houston Christian 31-3 last week, throwing for just 35 yards, but rushing for 458 in the victory.



Notre Dame will enter as a massive favorite and looking to beat an FBS team in Week 2 under Marcus Freeman for the first time.



What happens Saturday in South Bend?

Jared Shlenksy: 1-0

Notre Dame’s offense was far from dominant last week at Lambeau Field against Wisconsin, but the defense was as good as advertised. The Fighting Irish defense held the Badgers to 13 points, limited Wisconsin to just 67 rushing yards (2.2 yards per carry) and forced two turnovers, including a pick-six to seal the game.

Writing another chapter in Notre Dame Stadium.



Game 2 | Rice#GoIrish☘️ | @Allstate pic.twitter.com/iFKASQad6n — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 11, 2026

And even though ND’s offense wasn’t nearly as dominant as its defense, the Fighting Irish still scored four offensive touchdowns. CJ Carr played well – 19 of 29 for 239 yards and two touchdowns – but ND struggled to run the ball (111 rushing yards).



I expect ND’s ground game to get on track this week against Rice and despite the Owls rushing for 458 yards last week against Houston Christian, I’d be surprised if ND allows more than 125 rushing yards. I don’t see Rice finding the end zone and like the Irish to put up 40+ points for the second straight week.



Notre Dame 49, Rice 6

John Kennedy: 1-0

It may take Notre Dame a couple of defensive series to fully figure out Rice’s unique triple-option offense, but once it does, the Irish will wreak havoc in the Owl backfield. Carnage will ensue on many third-and-longs for Rice, a team that doesn’t have much success through the air. Offensively, I expect Irish offense coordinator Mike Denbrock to go out of his way to build some confidence in the wide receivers, and there won’t be much Rice can do about it. I expect gaudy numbers for Notre Dame on the ground and through the air en route to a comfortable 2-0 start to the season.



Notre Dame 49, Rice 10

Jeff Feyerer: 1-0

I hate a lot of the trepidation that comes with facing teams running out-of-the-ordinary offenses because there really should be more context to it. I understand the inherent weirdness associated with game prepping for a team like Rice, but coming off a game where their opponent (Wisconsin) had a mobile quarterback presenting its own issues, and given the fact this is the deepest and most talented front seven since Lou Holtz roamed the sidelines, many of the worries that be there in previous versions of the Irish just aren’t there this time.



I may be playing fire saying “I’m not scared”, but I’m fine with that. Rice won’t be able to move the ball consistently enough to keep the Irish offense off the field or keep up the pace with them.

Notre Dame 52 Rice 7

Pete Fiutak: 1-0

I don’t believe in the whole quirky-coincidence trend thing, but it is Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman, and it is Week 2, and the Irish haven’t beaten an FBS team in the second week of a season since 2021 (and even that was a fight against Toledo).

Rice runs this quirky high-octane ground game that should have a little bit of success, only because it’s impossible to replicate the precision and timing of it in three days of practice. But this will be one of those games that Notre Dame only has the ball for 17ish minutes or so - Rice ran 68 freaking times in the opener against Houston Christian - but scores so fast that there isn’t much drama. (But don’t get freaked out if it takes a quarter for the Irish D to figure out how to hit the curveball.)



Notre Dame 48, Rice 10

Nick Shepkowski: 1-0

On the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Coach Freeman is representing FDNY Engine 155, L-78, in recognition of their service and the lives that were lost. pic.twitter.com/olWy3ADFgL — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 11, 2026

Rice runs a unique offense that requires a ton of discipline and that if not defended properly, can make a game real short, real quick. That sounds a lot like Navy and we’ve seen how those games have gone the last few years.Notre Dame didn’t allow a run of more than eight yards all last week against Wisconsin. Rice will have a few longer than that but nothing major while the Notre Dame offensive line paves the way for more than 250 rushing yards by Fighting Irish backs in a rout.

Notre Dame 45, Rice 7