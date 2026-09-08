Notre Dame Football: Weather Forecast for Home Opener Revealed

Fresh off a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin, Notre Dame heads back to South Bend this week for its first home game of the 2026 season.



The home opener is always a special day at Notre Dame, regardless of opponent, and championship expectations in 2026 only add to it this weekend.

Notre Dame has lost three of its four previous home openers under Marcus Freeman with Texas A&M getting the Irish late last year, but severely outmanned Northern Illinois and Marshall also upsetting the Irish since 2022.

Is that on the table for this Saturday? Rice would perhaps be the biggest upset of all those squads, but the fact it has happened multiple times before should help with the focus.

As for fans planning to attend the sold out home opener, a treat awaits you in South Bend. No, not just a championship contending home team, but also picture perfect weather to start the home slate.

Perfect Weather Forecast for Notre Dame vs Rice

It doesn't get much better than what the forecasts have drawn up for this Saturday in South Bend.

Game week



🆚 Rice

📍 South Bend, Indiana

📆 Saturday, Sept. 12

⏰ 3:30 PM ET

📺 NBC | Peacock#GoIrish☘️ | @tirerack pic.twitter.com/5lIxXBjov1 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 7, 2026

The AccuWeather forecast calls for a high of 84 degrees on Saturday in South Bend. It will be somewhat humid, but will feature mostly sunny conditions and only a 25% chance of rain at any point of the day.



That'll play.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Home openers are always sweet. They were sweet in 2008 when Notre Dame was fresh off a lousy 3-9 season and had no championship expectations, and they've been sweet when a new head coach makes his debut.



Saturday in South Bend will only be more special. Marcus Freeman will lead his championship-contending team to the field, and for roughly three-and-a-half hours, everything will be right in the world.

I've been to several home openers at the stadium that have been on perfect weather days, and I've sat through lightning delays that have created memories that no Notre Dame fan wants to look back on (thanks a lot Brian Kelly and South Florida).

Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A general view of tailgating outside Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

September has been far and away the least-kind month to Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman, and Saturday offers a chance to get at least a little bit of that bad taste out of the Fighting Irish faithful's mouths.

Here's to hoping Notre Dame comes out and performs on Saturday afternoon, and step two of the Leave No Doubt Tour ends with a lopsided victory.