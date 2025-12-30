When you think about the history of Notre Dame football, a few names quickly come to mind.



Joe Montana and Joe Theismann are two of those. Among the two best quarterbacks to ever play for the Fighting Irish, both led teams to Super Bowl titles in the NFL once their time in South Bend was complete.



It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that it's been a long time since Notre Dame had a productive quarterback in the NFL, though. In fact, it's been a long while since Notre Dame even had a former quarterback start and win an NFL game.



But perhaps that could be changing as the 2025 NFL regular season comes to a close, and a former Notre Dame signal caller is set to make his first career professional start.

Notre Dame's NFL Drought at Quarterback

December 02, 2012; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Brady Quinn (9) throws a pass in the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City won 27-21. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Where were you on December 2, 2012?



Notre Dame had just beat USC and clinched a spot in the BCS National Championship Game, but that Sunday was the last time a starting quarterback from Notre Dame won an NFL game.



It happened as Brady Quinn led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers, throwing for just over 200 yards and two touchdowns along the way. It was the final of four wins Quinn recorded in 20 career starts as an NFL quarterback.



Since then however, it's been a whole lot of nothing at quarterback for Notre Dame in the NFL. Notre Dame quarterbacks have made 24 starts since and are winless in all 24.

Notre Dame QBs have now lost 24 straight starts in the NFL...



- 4 by Brady Quinn

- 4 by Jimmy Clausen

- 15 by DeShone Kizer

- 1 by Ian Book



That is the longest losing streak by starting QBs from a particular college since 1950 (h/t @EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/NrLb4tKuqr — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 28, 2021

Brady Quinn, Jimmy Clausen, Deshone Kizer, and Ian Book are all part of Notre Dame's unforunate recent history, but one Notre Dame great has a chance to end that streak as the 2025 NFL regular season comes to a close.

Riley Leonard to Make First NFL Start for Indianapolis Colts

Riley Leonard only played one season at Notre Dame, but his leadership and tremendous athletic ability will keep him as a fan favorite of the Fighting Irish faithful for years to come.



Leonard was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts, and will make his first career start this coming weekend as the Colts travel to Houston on Sunday.

Breaking: The Indianapolis Colts are expected to start rookie QB Riley Leonard on Sunday against the Texans, sources told @HolderStephen and @jfowlerespn. pic.twitter.com/DjQ4nugaJb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 30, 2025

The season hasn't gone how the Colts have wanted. After starting 8-2, Indianapolis is playing out the round at 8-8 and out of playoff contention. They're understandably curious what the future may hold and what they may have in Leonard, so are giving him a shot in the season finale.



Leonard has never been one to shy away from pressure during his football career and doesn't get an easy task as he'll play at Houston, a team that has clinched a playoff appearance.

Notre Dame fans might not all be watching the Colts on Sunday, but you can bet they'll be rooting hard for the losing streak of former quarterbacks in the NFL to come to an end.